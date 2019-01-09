Global Respiratory Syncytial Virus Diagnostics Market 2019-2023| Technological Advancements Drive Growth| Technavio

The global respiratory syncytial virus diagnostics (RSV) market research
report by Technavio
forecasts the market to post a CAGR of more than 9% during the
period 2019-2023.
A key driver for the global respiratory syncytial virus diagnostics
market is the increase in product launches. Vendors have been developing
new RSV diagnostic products with increased efficiencies. These launches
are expected to contribute to the revenue of companies, which will drive
the growth of the market. These advanced product launches will assist in
making the products accessible for end-users and will decrease the time
required for diagnostics.
As per Technavio, the technological advancements will have a positive
impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the
forecast period. This global
respiratory syncytial virus diagnostics market 2019-2023
research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers
that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.
Global respiratory syncytial virus diagnostics
market: Technological advancements
Companies are developing advanced products to increase the effectiveness
and efficiency of RSV diagnostics. Hence, companies have been developing
systems and assays or reagents required for systems, which are used to
test for RSV. But, vendors are developing systems that can use different
assays developed by various companies.
“The development of universal assays, which can be used in systems
manufactured by different companies could assist small and medium-sized
RSV consumable product manufacturers to increase their sales. The large
companies sell their products at high costs. The end-users can purchase
expensive systems from Tier-1 companies and consumables from small and
medium-sized companies that develop universal assays, which can be
cost-effective,” says a senior research analyst at Technavio.
Global respiratory syncytial virus diagnostics
market: Segmentation analysis
This respiratory syncytial virus diagnostics market analysis report
segments the market by product (consumables and systems) and geography
(the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).
The consumables segment held the largest respiratory syncytial virus
diagnostics market share in 2018, accounting for about 58% of the
market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market
throughout the forecast period.
The Americas led the market in 2018, followed by EMEA and APAC
respectively. The Americas is expected to dominate the market throughout
the period 2019-2023.
