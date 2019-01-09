Log in
Global Respiratory Syncytial Virus Diagnostics Market 2019-2023| Technological Advancements Drive Growth| Technavio

01/09/2019

The global respiratory syncytial virus diagnostics (RSV) market research report by Technavio forecasts the market to post a CAGR of more than 9% during the period 2019-2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190109005352/en/

A key driver for the global respiratory syncytial virus diagnostics market is the increase in product launches. Vendors have been developing new RSV diagnostic products with increased efficiencies. These launches are expected to contribute to the revenue of companies, which will drive the growth of the market. These advanced product launches will assist in making the products accessible for end-users and will decrease the time required for diagnostics.

As per Technavio, the technological advancements will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global respiratory syncytial virus diagnostics market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Global respiratory syncytial virus diagnostics market: Technological advancements

Companies are developing advanced products to increase the effectiveness and efficiency of RSV diagnostics. Hence, companies have been developing systems and assays or reagents required for systems, which are used to test for RSV. But, vendors are developing systems that can use different assays developed by various companies.

“The development of universal assays, which can be used in systems manufactured by different companies could assist small and medium-sized RSV consumable product manufacturers to increase their sales. The large companies sell their products at high costs. The end-users can purchase expensive systems from Tier-1 companies and consumables from small and medium-sized companies that develop universal assays, which can be cost-effective,” says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global respiratory syncytial virus diagnostics market: Segmentation analysis

This respiratory syncytial virus diagnostics market analysis report segments the market by product (consumables and systems) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The consumables segment held the largest respiratory syncytial virus diagnostics market share in 2018, accounting for about 58% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2018, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The Americas is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2019-2023.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
