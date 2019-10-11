Global Returnable Transport Packaging Market 2019-2023 | Adoption of RFID Technology to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global returnable transport packaging market is expected to post a decelerating CAGR of nearly 8% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191011005365/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global returnable transport packaging market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

In developing countries across APAC such as India, most of the transportation happens over roads. This is one of the key factors driving the demand for returnable packaging products as they are made of lightweight plastic materials, which helps to reduce transportation costs. The average service life of returnable transport packaging products ranges from 15 to 20 years. It also decreases the overall transportation costs in the long run as it eliminates the need for repetitive purchase of single-use packaging products. As a result, end-users can save nearly 25% of their distribution costs by using returnable transport packaging products. The long-term cost-saving benefits associated with the use of returnable transport packaging products is one of the key factors driving market growth.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30867

Global Returnable Transport Packaging Market: Adoption of RFID Technology in Returnable Transport Packaging

End-users in the market are increasingly adopting RFID technologies to effectively monitor, control, and track the physical condition of products throughout the supply chain. For instance, the use of RFID technology ensures the tracking of returnable packaging products such as pallets and containers from the manufacturing unit to retail stores through distribution centers. This eliminates the possibility of products from being stolen or misplaced, thereby improving visibility in the supply chain. The RFID tags can also be connected with shock sensors to know the real-time status of the products. The increasing use of RFID technology is one of the key trends fueling the growth of the global returnable transport packaging market.

“The increasing use of returnable transport packaging products and advanced recycling technologies and programs to reduce plastic waste will also help to boost market growth during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports.

Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Returnable Transport Packaging Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global returnable transport packaging market by product (containers, pallets, drums and barrels, and other products) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to the growing demand for returnable transport packaging products such as crates from the packed food manufacturing facilities and retail warehouses.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191011005365/en/