Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Rheumatology Therapeutics Market 2018-2022 | Increasing Prevalence of Rheumatic Disorders to Boost Demand | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2018 | 10:18am EDT

Technavio analysts forecast the global rheumatology therapeutics market to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181004005452/en/

Technavio analysts forecast the global rheumatology therapeutics market to grow at a CAGR of over 4% ...

Technavio analysts forecast the global rheumatology therapeutics market to grow at a CAGR of over 4% by 2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The rising number of small molecules in the drug development pipeline is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global rheumatology therapeutics market 2018-2022. Small molecules are generally less expensive than the biologics and are likely to emerge soon. They will be affordable on a large scale by the patients with juvenile rheumatoid arthritis, axial spondylitis, and ankylosing spondylitis, which will drive the market growth.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global rheumatology therapeutics market is the increasing prevalence of rheumatic disorders:

Global rheumatology therapeutics market: Increasing prevalence of rheumatic disorders

The global rheumatology therapeutics market is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of rheumatic disorders.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on infectious and rare diseases, “In March 2017, the CDC reported that 54.4 million adults had doctor-diagnosed arthritis in the US during 2013-2015. By 2040, approximately 78 million US adults aged 18 years and above are expected to have doctor-diagnosed arthritis.”

Global rheumatology therapeutics market: Segmentation analysis

The global rheumatology therapeutics market research report provides market segmentation by molecule type (biologicals and small molecules) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for close to 44% share, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The growth of the region can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of rheumatoid disorders. The rheumatology therapeutics market in APAC is expected to witness a faster growth during the forecast period owing to the expected launch of small-molecule-based therapeutics.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:48pAGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : Enables Another Nobel Prize!
PU
04:48pTENNANT : Is Your Warehouse Ready for the Holiday Season?
PU
04:48pAUDIOBOOM : Director / PDMR Shareholding
PU
04:48pHELIOS & MATHESON ANALYTICS INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:48pDavis Jackson Joins Virgin Pulse as Chief Revenue Officer
GL
04:47pDORMAKABA : Modernfold, Inc. Announces Details of Dyersville, Iowa Factory Expansion
AQ
04:47pINVO PERP : Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - AGM Statement
PR
04:47pWuhan Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire MJ MedTech
GL
04:47pSPERO HEALTH : Opens New Madisonville, Ky. Treatment Center  to Fight Opioid Epidemic
BU
04:46pOil holds near four-year highs; Saudi, Russia agree to up supply
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BANCO BPM : Italian banks face twin challenges of capital and funding
2GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : Toyota, SoftBank in first-ever alliance, target self-driving car services
3ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : J&J, Arrowhead in gene-silencing drug deal worth up to $3.7 bln
4BHP BILLITON PLC : BHP BILLITON : sees major copper demand boost from China's widening belt and road
5HELLA KGAA HUECK & CO. : HELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly repor..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.