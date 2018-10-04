Global Rheumatology Therapeutics Market 2018-2022 | Increasing Prevalence of Rheumatic Disorders to Boost Demand | Technavio

Technavio
analysts forecast the global rheumatology therapeutics market to grow at
a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period, according to their
latest market research report.
This press release features multimedia.
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181004005452/en/
Technavio analysts forecast the global rheumatology therapeutics market to grow at a CAGR of over 4% by 2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The rising number of small molecules in the drug development pipeline is
one of the major trends being witnessed in the global
rheumatology therapeutics market 2018-2022. Small molecules are
generally less expensive than the biologics and are likely to emerge
soon. They will be affordable on a large scale by the patients with
juvenile rheumatoid arthritis, axial spondylitis, and ankylosing
spondylitis, which will drive the market growth.
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to
the growth of the global rheumatology therapeutics market is the
increasing prevalence of rheumatic disorders:
Global rheumatology therapeutics market:
Increasing prevalence of rheumatic disorders
The global rheumatology therapeutics market is expected to grow during
the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of rheumatic
disorders.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on infectious
and rare diseases, “In March 2017, the CDC reported that 54.4 million
adults had doctor-diagnosed arthritis in the US during 2013-2015. By
2040, approximately 78 million US adults aged 18 years and above are
expected to have doctor-diagnosed arthritis.”
Global rheumatology therapeutics market:
Segmentation analysis
The global rheumatology therapeutics market research report provides
market segmentation by molecule type (biologicals and small molecules)
and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth
analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including
drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.
The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting
for close to 44% share, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The
growth of the region can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of
rheumatoid disorders. The rheumatology therapeutics market in APAC is
expected to witness a faster growth during the forecast period owing to
the expected launch of small-molecule-based therapeutics.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
