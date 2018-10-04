Global Rheumatology Therapeutics Market 2018-2022 | Increasing Prevalence of Rheumatic Disorders to Boost Demand | Technavio

Technavio analysts forecast the global rheumatology therapeutics market to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The rising number of small molecules in the drug development pipeline is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global rheumatology therapeutics market 2018-2022. Small molecules are generally less expensive than the biologics and are likely to emerge soon. They will be affordable on a large scale by the patients with juvenile rheumatoid arthritis, axial spondylitis, and ankylosing spondylitis, which will drive the market growth.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global rheumatology therapeutics market is the increasing prevalence of rheumatic disorders:

Global rheumatology therapeutics market: Increasing prevalence of rheumatic disorders

The global rheumatology therapeutics market is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of rheumatic disorders.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on infectious and rare diseases, “In March 2017, the CDC reported that 54.4 million adults had doctor-diagnosed arthritis in the US during 2013-2015. By 2040, approximately 78 million US adults aged 18 years and above are expected to have doctor-diagnosed arthritis.”

Global rheumatology therapeutics market: Segmentation analysis

The global rheumatology therapeutics market research report provides market segmentation by molecule type (biologicals and small molecules) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for close to 44% share, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The growth of the region can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of rheumatoid disorders. The rheumatology therapeutics market in APAC is expected to witness a faster growth during the forecast period owing to the expected launch of small-molecule-based therapeutics.

