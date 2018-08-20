Global Rice Protein Market Outlook to 2023: The Growing Food & Beverage Processing Industry is One of the Primary Drivers of the Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Rice Protein Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The rice protein market is expected to grow in 2015 registering a CAGR of 7.2%, during 2018-2023 (the forecast period).

The growing food & beverage processing industry is one of the primary drivers for the rice protein market. Consumer demand for functional foods and beverages, such as energy bars, dietary supplements, sports & energy drinks, has also contributed to the growth of the industry growth.

Rice protein is considered to be an effective alternative to other plant and animal-based products, such as whey and soy, due to the high amino acid content. The amino acids present in rice protein are essential in tissue rebuilding and it is also found to aid in the recovery of muscles. Moreover, these proteins do not contain artificial sweeteners and, hence, their chemical content is minimal, as compared to other main protein forms.

Market Segmentation

Rice protein concentrates revenues are projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.4% during 2017-2022 (the forecast period). Rice protein isolates accounted for the major market share in 2016, in terms of both value and volume in the product segment. Their protein content is much higher, as compared to cheaper concentrates. Various enzymes were used to treat a protein-enriched rice flour for the production of rice protein isolates. The rice flour containing 49% protein was a by-product from the processing of brown rice for syrup production.

The meat analogs & extenders are projected to be the fastest-growing segment, followed by nutrition supplements, during 2018-2023 (the forecast period).

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Market Insights

3. Market Dynamics

4. Market Segmentation

5. Regional Market Analysis

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Company Profiles

