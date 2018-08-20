Global Rice Protein Market Outlook to 2023: The Growing Food & Beverage Processing Industry is One of the Primary Drivers of the Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Rice Protein Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)"
The rice protein market is expected to grow in 2015 registering a CAGR
of 7.2%, during 2018-2023 (the forecast period).
The growing food & beverage processing industry is one of the primary
drivers for the rice protein market. Consumer demand for functional
foods and beverages, such as energy bars, dietary supplements, sports &
energy drinks, has also contributed to the growth of the industry growth.
Rice protein is considered to be an effective alternative to other plant
and animal-based products, such as whey and soy, due to the high amino
acid content. The amino acids present in rice protein are essential in
tissue rebuilding and it is also found to aid in the recovery of
muscles. Moreover, these proteins do not contain artificial sweeteners
and, hence, their chemical content is minimal, as compared to other main
protein forms.
Market Segmentation
Rice protein concentrates revenues are projected to register the highest
CAGR of 7.4% during 2017-2022 (the forecast period). Rice protein
isolates accounted for the major market share in 2016, in terms of both
value and volume in the product segment. Their protein content is much
higher, as compared to cheaper concentrates. Various enzymes were used
to treat a protein-enriched rice flour for the production of rice
protein isolates. The rice flour containing 49% protein was a by-product
from the processing of brown rice for syrup production.
The meat analogs & extenders are projected to be the fastest-growing
segment, followed by nutrition supplements, during 2018-2023 (the
forecast period).
