Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Ride-Sharing Market Size, Trends & Forecast (2018-2022) Featuring Uber Technologies, Lyft, DiDi Chuxing, and Gett - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2018 | 10:45am EDT

The "Global Ride-Sharing Market: Size, Trends & Forecast (2018-2022)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ride-sharing industry has taken the global ground transportation market by storm and has gained popularity over the past few years primarily because of companies who are devoted to make transportation more reliable, safe, and enjoyable as well.

The global ride-sharing market has increased over the years and projections are made that the market would grow at a steady pace in the next four years i.e. 2018-2022, primarily because of increasing urbanization level worldwide and rising smartphone penetration especially in emerging economies.

Other market dynamics that would propel the growth of the market include inclination of customers towards shared services, introduction of autonomous vehicles, technological advancements, convenience of booking etc.

Yet the market faces some challenges which are obstructing the growth of the market. Some of the major challenges faced by the industry are: legal and regulatory environment hurdles, policy challenges, intense competition in market due to large number of players etc.

Company profiling of some of the key players operating in the global ride-sharing market, has been done in the report. This segment briefs about business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the respective companies.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Global Market Analysis

4. Regional Analysis

5. Market Dynamics

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Company Profiles

  • Uber Technologies Inc.
  • Lyft
  • DiDi Chuxing
  • Gett Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3hs3mw/global?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:25pHUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES : Appoints Xavier Beale As New Vice President of Trades At Newport News Shipbuilding
AQ
04:25pTOYOTA MOTOR : is on the Road for Another Summer Music Spectacular at the Second Edition of the Los Dells Festival
AQ
04:25pCandidates for Arion Bank’s Board of Directors and Nomination Committee
GL
04:24pFOSCHINI : Retailer TFG's London business may face hit from House of Fraser collapse
RE
04:24pCHINA LOTSYNERGY : LotSyn wins bid for lottery scanner project
AQ
04:24pI CABLE COMMUNICATIONS : CABLE Comm may provde TV content to CMHK
AQ
04:24pGlobal Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market 2018-2022 - Increasing Requirement of PLCs in Smart Factories Driving Market Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
04:23pBAYER : Welcomes Brazil Court Ruling on Glyphosate-Based Herbicides
DJ
04:22pAK ALROSA : Kharyskhal children’s center funded by ALROSA opens in Mirny
PU
04:22pMPI MEDICAL PROGNOSIS INSTITUTE A/S : 2018 September, 03 Oncology Venture AS buyes 5% points Dovitinib ownership from Sass & Larsen and prolong buy back option on 30% Read more
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WAL-MART STORES : JD.com CEO returns to China after arrest in U.S. sexual misconduct case
2CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON : GROUPE CASINO : Casino confirms its good operational performance, its financial st..
3STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : gets new NZ partner in struggle to win Kiwi coffee connoisseurs
4BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Electric Mercedes opens German assault on Tesla
5UCB : UCB : S.A., - Transparency notification BlackRock, Inc.

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.