Global Ride-Sharing Market Size, Trends & Forecast (2018-2022) Featuring Uber Technologies, Lyft, DiDi Chuxing, and Gett - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The global ride-sharing market has been analyzed in a recent report.

The ride-sharing industry has taken the global ground transportation market by storm and has gained popularity over the past few years primarily because of companies who are devoted to make transportation more reliable, safe, and enjoyable as well.

The global ride-sharing market has increased over the years and projections are made that the market would grow at a steady pace in the next four years i.e. 2018-2022, primarily because of increasing urbanization level worldwide and rising smartphone penetration especially in emerging economies.

Other market dynamics that would propel the growth of the market include inclination of customers towards shared services, introduction of autonomous vehicles, technological advancements, convenience of booking etc.

Yet the market faces some challenges which are obstructing the growth of the market. Some of the major challenges faced by the industry are: legal and regulatory environment hurdles, policy challenges, intense competition in market due to large number of players etc.

Company profiling of some of the key players operating in the global ride-sharing market, has been done in the report. This segment briefs about business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the respective companies.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Global Market Analysis

4. Regional Analysis

5. Market Dynamics

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Company Profiles

Uber Technologies Inc.

Lyft

DiDi Chuxing

Gett Inc.

