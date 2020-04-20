Global Rigid Endoscopes Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Arthrex Inc. and B. Braun Melsungen AG | Technavio

The global rigid endoscopes market is expected to grow by USD 698.36 million, as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slowdown compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 6%.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Rigid Endoscopes Market Analysis Report by Product (Straight-rigid endoscopes and Semi-rigid endoscopes), Application (Laparoscopy, Arthroscopy, Gynecology endoscopy, ENT endoscopy, Urology endoscopy, Neurology endoscopy, and Others), End-users (Hospitals, ASCs and clinics, and Others), Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the increasing volume of endoscopy procedures. In addition, the upgradation of endoscopy technology is anticipated to boost the growth of the rigid endoscopes market.

The demand for endoscopy has been increasing steadily over the past few decades owing to the rising prevalence of chronic conditions and their examination procedures. Also, common ailments such as stomach pain, ulcers, gastritis, digestive tract bleeding, changes in bowel habits and polyps or growths in the colon require endoscopic procedures. For instance, every year, nearly 200,000 endoscopic surgeries take place in Japan alone. In addition, technological advancements in terms of shape and size have largely contributed to the growth of the endoscopes market. Furthermore, factors such as the aging population, growing global population, and the increased need for monitoring patients with treatable conditions are expected to drive the demand for endoscopes during the forecast period.

Major Five Rigid Endoscopes Companies:

Arthrex Inc.

Arthrex Inc. operates its business through segments such as Shoulder, Knee, Elbow, Hand and wrist, Foot and ankle, Hip, Orthobiologics, and Imaging and resection. The company offers Autoclavable Rigid Medical Endoscopes and Endoscopic Medical Instruments for endoscopic applications such as arthroscopy, laparoscopy, thoracoscopy, and cystoscopy.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG operates its business through segments such as B. Braun Hospital Care, B. Braun Aesculap, B. Braun Out Patient Market, and B. Braun Avitum. The company offers a wide range of rigid endoscopes under the brand name Aesculap for various endoscopic applications including arthroscopy, laparoscopy, neuroendoskopy, ENT, gynecology, urology, and cystoscopy.

CONMED Corp.

CONMED Corp. operates its business through segments such as Orthopedic surgery and General surgery. The company offers rigid endoscopes such as 4mm HD Autoclavable Arthroscopes for various endoscopic applications.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. operates its business through segments such as Imaging solutions, Healthcare and material solutions, and Document solutions. The company offers FUJIFILM Tele-Laparoscopes for endoscopic applications and laparoscopic surgeries.

Integrated Endoscopy Inc.

Integrated Endoscopy Inc. operates its business through the Products segment. The company offers single-use endoscope under the brand name, NUVIS SCOPE. It is a surgical device that is used to address many issues hampering conventional reusable arthroscopes.

Rigid Endoscopes Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Straight-rigid endoscopes

Semi-rigid endoscopes

Rigid Endoscopes Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Laparoscopy

Arthroscopy

Gynecology endoscopy

ENT endoscopy

Urology endoscopy

Neurology endoscopy

Others

Rigid Endoscopes Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Hospitals

ASCs and clinics

Others

Rigid Endoscopes Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

