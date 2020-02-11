Log in
Global Rigid Transparent Plastics Market 2019-2023| 6% CAGR Projection Over the Next Five Years| Technavio

02/11/2020 | 08:31pm EST

The rigid transparent plastics market size is poised to grow by USD 5.85 billion during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200211005639/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the rigid transparent plastics market from 2019-2023. (Photo: Business Wire)

The increasing demand for convenient packaging solutions is expected to drive the growth of the rigid transparent plastics market during the forecast period. Most vendors operating in the consumer goods market consider customer convenience to be a top priority. Factors such as the increasing population and rise in the number of working professionals have increased the demand for convenient products. Therefore, products that require minimum effort to store and transport are attracting more likely to attract consumers. Thus, there has been an increase in focus on developing packaging that helps end-users to carry and store products. Rigid transparent plastic packaging is thus a more viable alternative to conventional packaging, such as glass or metal, as it is lightweight and easy to carry.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30273

As per Technavio, the increasing use of rigid transparent plastics in 3D printing will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Rigid Transparent Plastics Market: Increasing Use of Rigid Transparent Plastics in 3D Printing

Rigid transparent plastics are increasingly being used as printing material because of their cost-effectiveness, durability, and chemical resistance. ABS, PC, and PP are the various rigid transparent plastics materials used in 3D printing. Products made of ABS display high durability and capacity to withstand high temperatures. Thus, ABS is used in the 3D printing of phone cases, rugged toys, and electrical enclosures. PC components are durable and resist physical impact and heat. Therefore, it is used in the 3D printing of mechanical and automotive components as well as lighting projects or screens. Thus, the growing demand for rigid transparent plastics in 3D printing applications is expected to drive the growth of the market.

“Factors such as the increasing shift toward bio-based plastics, and the rising use of PC in LED lighting will have a positive impact on the growth of the rigid transparent plastics market during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Rigid Transparent Plastics Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the rigid transparent plastics market by type (PC, PS, PMMA, SAN and ABS, PVC, PP, and other polymer types), application (building and construction, electrical and electronics, automotive, packaging, medical, and other applications), and geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The APAC region led the market in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance and register the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
