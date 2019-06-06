Log in
Global Risk Solutions, Inc. :, Announces Opening of UK Operations

06/06/2019 | 07:01am EDT

Global Risk Solutions, Inc., is pleased to announce the opening of their UK operations in Dawson House, 5 Jewry Street, London. The new location is in the centre of the Insurance business district in the City of London and is an integral part of our strategy to continue growing our claims and loss adjusting business internationally.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190606005144/en/

GRS London Office (Photo: Business Wire)

GRS London Office (Photo: Business Wire)

Your key contacts are as follows:

Mike Reeves - mreeves@globalrisksolutions.com
BSc (Econ), ACII, FCILA, FUEDI-ELAE
Director Complex Claims Solutions
Mobile: +44 (0) 7802 590990
Direct: +44 (0) 203 857 5182
Switchboard: +44 (0) 203 857 5180

Sarah Reynolds - sreynolds@globalrisksolutions.com
ACII, ACILA
Head of Global Cyber Risks
Mobile: +44 (0) 7507 503569
Direct: +44 (0) 203 857 5181
Switchboard: +44 (0) 203 857 5180

David Brocklehurst - dbrocklehurst@globalrisksolutions.com
MRICS, ACII
Director Global Specialty Markets
Mobile: +44 (0) 7802 591091
Direct: +44 (0) 203 857 5183
Switchboard: +44 (0) 203 857 5180

Global Risk Solutions enables corporate and insurance industry clients to quickly and effectively respond to property and casualty claims, natural catastrophes and environmental events by delivering people, process and technology to manage risk and contain costs. Headquartered in Miami, with global reach and offices in London and throughout the United States, we offer a diverse range of claims adjusting and environmental risk management services. For more information, please visit www.globalrisksolutions.com.


© Business Wire 2019
