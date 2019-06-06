Global Risk Solutions, Inc. :, Announces Opening of UK Operations

Global Risk Solutions, Inc., is pleased to announce the opening of their
UK operations in Dawson House, 5 Jewry Street, London. The new location
is in the centre of the Insurance business district in the City of
London and is an integral part of our strategy to continue growing our
claims and loss adjusting business internationally.
Your key contacts are as follows:
Mike Reeves - mreeves@globalrisksolutions.com
BSc
(Econ), ACII, FCILA, FUEDI-ELAE
Director Complex Claims Solutions
Mobile:
+44 (0) 7802 590990
Direct: +44 (0) 203 857 5182
Switchboard:
+44 (0) 203 857 5180
Sarah Reynolds - sreynolds@globalrisksolutions.com
ACII,
ACILA
Head of Global Cyber Risks
Mobile: +44 (0) 7507
503569
Direct: +44 (0) 203 857 5181
Switchboard: +44 (0) 203
857 5180
David Brocklehurst - dbrocklehurst@globalrisksolutions.com
MRICS,
ACII
Director Global Specialty Markets
Mobile: +44 (0)
7802 591091
Direct: +44 (0) 203 857 5183
Switchboard: +44 (0)
203 857 5180
Global Risk Solutions enables corporate and insurance industry
clients to quickly and effectively respond to property and casualty
claims, natural catastrophes and environmental events by delivering
people, process and technology to manage risk and contain costs.
Headquartered in Miami, with global reach and offices in London and
throughout the United States, we offer a diverse range of claims
adjusting and environmental risk management services. For more
information, please visit www.globalrisksolutions.com.
