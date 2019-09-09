Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Robot Investment Reaches 16.5 billion USD – IFR Presents New World Robotics Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 08:21pm EDT

  • Press conference - September 18th (Wednesday) at 10:20 in Shanghai, China
  • Outlook 2019-2022 for Asia, Americas and Europe

Global robot investments reached a new record of 16.5 billion USD in 2018. A total of 2.4 million industrial robots now operate in factories around the world – an increase of 15 percent. These results come as a surprise because the main customer industries, automotive and electrical/electronics, had a difficult year. Two of the main destinations, China and North America, are in a trade conflict.

Where do Asia, America and Europe invest in the global automation race, how does the service robots sector evolve and what is the outlook for 2019-2022?

The International Federation of Robotics invites journalists to a press conference for the publication of the new World Robotics Report 2019:

When:

 

Wednesday, September 18th 2019

10:20-12:00 Shanghai local time

 

Where:

 

Hotel: Hong Qiao State Guest Hotel

Address: 1591, Hong Qiao Road, Changning District, Shanghai

Meeting Room: Grand View Court

 

The Speakers:

  • Steven Wyatt (ABB), IFR Vice President
  • Dr. Susanne Bieller, IFR General Secretary
  • Dr. Christopher Müller, IFR Statistical Department
  • Dr. Daokui Qu, President of CRIA (SIASUN)
  • Xiaogang Song, President, China Robot Industry Alliance (CRIA)

The Topics:

  • World Robotics Report – Industrial Robots: The global automation race in numbers
  • World Robotics Report – Service Robots: success story for professional & private use
  • Chinese robot market data release
  • Robotic trends and new fields of application in the future

Please register with Carsten Heer:

email: press@ifr.org Telephone: +49 40 82244 284

World Robotics Report - Industrial Robots: This unique report provides global statistics on industrial robots in standardized tables and enables national comparisons to be made. It contains statistical data from around 40 countries broken down into areas of application, industrial sectors, types of robots and other technical and economic aspects. Production, export and import data is listed for selected countries. It also describes the trends in relation to robot density, e.g. the number of robots per 10,000 employees in relevant sectors.

World Robotics Report - Service Robots: This unique report provides global statistics on service robots, market analyses, case studies and international research strategies on service robots. The study is jointly prepared with our partner Fraunhofer IPA, Stuttgart.

The International Federation of Robotics

http://www.ifr.org


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:09pWillow Biosciences Announces Stock Option Grant and Issuance of Units
PR
09:07pCONSOLIDATED ZINC : Cleansing notice
PU
09:07pCONSOLIDATED ZINC : Letter to optionholders
PU
09:07pCONSOLIDATED ZINC : Appendix 3B
PU
09:07pCONSOLIDATED ZINC : Production Update
PU
09:07pCONSOLIDATED ZINC : Non-Renounceable Issue and Placement
PU
09:04pDelta Air Lines hikes stake in Hanjin Kal to 9.21%
RE
09:02pTADANO : September 2019 Issue of the Tadano Global News Magazine now available!
PU
09:02pSKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT : ASX / NZX Announcement - Notice to NZX & ASX - Capital Change Notice LR3.13.1
PU
09:02pQUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY : USA patent granted
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. states launch antitrust probe of Google, advertising in focus
2SUNCOR ENERGY INC. : Canada's Suncor to install cogeneration units at oil sands plant for C$1.4 billion
3SOFTBANK CORP : SOFTBANK : urges WeWork to shelve IPO - FT
4ELLINGTON FINANCIAL INC : ELLINGTON FINANCIAL : Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 Per Share and Announces Est..
5FORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES : Minimizing Cybersecurity Impact from Human Error in ICS Networks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group