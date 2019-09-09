Global Robot Investment Reaches 16.5 billion USD – IFR Presents New World Robotics Report

Global robot investments reached a new record of 16.5 billion USD in 2018. A total of 2.4 million industrial robots now operate in factories around the world – an increase of 15 percent. These results come as a surprise because the main customer industries, automotive and electrical/electronics, had a difficult year. Two of the main destinations, China and North America, are in a trade conflict.

Where do Asia, America and Europe invest in the global automation race, how does the service robots sector evolve and what is the outlook for 2019-2022?

The International Federation of Robotics invites journalists to a press conference for the publication of the new World Robotics Report 2019:

World Robotics Report – Industrial Robots: The global automation race in numbers

World Robotics Report – Service Robots: success story for professional & private use

Chinese robot market data release

Robotic trends and new fields of application in the future

World Robotics Report - Industrial Robots: This unique report provides global statistics on industrial robots in standardized tables and enables national comparisons to be made. It contains statistical data from around 40 countries broken down into areas of application, industrial sectors, types of robots and other technical and economic aspects. Production, export and import data is listed for selected countries. It also describes the trends in relation to robot density, e.g. the number of robots per 10,000 employees in relevant sectors.

World Robotics Report - Service Robots: This unique report provides global statistics on service robots, market analyses, case studies and international research strategies on service robots. The study is jointly prepared with our partner Fraunhofer IPA, Stuttgart.

