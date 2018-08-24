Log in
Global Robotic Cutting, Deburring, and Finishing Market 2016-2018 & 2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/24/2018 | 07:10am EDT

The "Robotic Cutting, Deburring, and Finishing Market by Product Type , By Robot Type , By Process Type , By Installation Type For Application : Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2016 - 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Robotic Cutting, Deburring, and Finishing (CDF) Market was valued at around USD 500 million in the year 2016 and it is expected to reach more than USD 1,300 million by 2024.

The global Robotic Cutting, Deburring, and Finishing market are expected to exhibit a CAGR of more than 13% between 2017 and 2024. In terms of volume, the demand for CDF robots is expected to reach more than 50,000 units in 2024 at a CAGR of around 20% from 2017 to 2024.

The major factor driving the growth of roof safety and access system market is the rising adoption of automation and AI in the manufacturing and production process across various industries. Automation and AI bring in accuracy, speed, and innovation over the conventional methods of manufacturing and production.

Increasing human labor costs and aging labor have convinced the manufacturing industries to switch to automation. This has further increased the sales of the CDF robots across different industries.

Rising need for precision and sequential output in the manufacturing process could be achieved through CDF robots and thus is expected to further boost the demand for CDF robots during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of CNC machines and threat of loss of jobs is expected to arrest the growth of this industry in the years to come.

Increasing activities and investment in the manufacturing sector in developing economies coupled with an anticipated drop in prices of CDF robots in the years to come provides ample opportunities for players operating in the Robotic Cutting, Deburring, and Finishing (CDF) Market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Robotic Cutting, Deburring, and Finishing - Industry Analysis

4. Global Robotic Cutting, Deburring, and Finishing market - Product Type Analysis

5. Global Robotic Cutting, Deburring, and Finishing Market - Robot Type Analysis

6. Global Robotic Cutting, Deburring, and Finishing Market - Process Type Analysis

7. Global Robotic Cutting, Deburring, and Finishing Market - Installation Type Analysis

8. Global Robotic Cutting, Deburring, and Finishing Market - Application Type Analysis

9. Global Robotic Cutting, Deburring, and Finishing Market: Regional Analysis

10. Company Profiles

  • ABB
  • FANUC
  • Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.
  • DAIHEN Corporation
  • Yaskawa Motoman
  • DENSO Robotics
  • Fastems
  • Genesis Systems Group
  • Arcos
  • ATI Industrial Automation Inc.
  • KUKA AG
  • Staubli International AG
  • Universal Robots A/S
  • Comau S.p.A.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9d3mrc/global_robotic?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
