Global Robotic Cutting, Deburring, and Finishing Market 2016-2018 & 2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The Global Robotic Cutting, Deburring, and Finishing (CDF) Market was valued at around USD 500 million in the year 2016 and it is expected to reach more than USD 1,300 million by 2024.

The Global Robotic Cutting, Deburring, and Finishing (CDF) Market was valued at around USD 500 million in the year 2016 and it is expected to reach more than USD 1,300 million by 2024.

The global Robotic Cutting, Deburring, and Finishing market are expected to exhibit a CAGR of more than 13% between 2017 and 2024. In terms of volume, the demand for CDF robots is expected to reach more than 50,000 units in 2024 at a CAGR of around 20% from 2017 to 2024.

The major factor driving the growth of roof safety and access system market is the rising adoption of automation and AI in the manufacturing and production process across various industries. Automation and AI bring in accuracy, speed, and innovation over the conventional methods of manufacturing and production.

Increasing human labor costs and aging labor have convinced the manufacturing industries to switch to automation. This has further increased the sales of the CDF robots across different industries.

Rising need for precision and sequential output in the manufacturing process could be achieved through CDF robots and thus is expected to further boost the demand for CDF robots during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of CNC machines and threat of loss of jobs is expected to arrest the growth of this industry in the years to come.

Increasing activities and investment in the manufacturing sector in developing economies coupled with an anticipated drop in prices of CDF robots in the years to come provides ample opportunities for players operating in the Robotic Cutting, Deburring, and Finishing (CDF) Market.

