Global Robotic Flexible Part Feeding Systems Market 2019-2023 | Shift from CCD to CMOS Sensor-Based Cameras to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global robotic flexible part feeding systems market is expected to post a CAGR close to 8% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

A key factor driving the growth of the market is technological innovations. The rapid pace of innovation is expected to augment the capabilities of the current generation of robots by automating several tasks that were previously impossible. Several robotic labs around the globe are engrossed in the R&D of robot technology. They strive to integrate A1 to enable the complex six-axis movements of robotic arms in production lines which will ensure the absence of any human intervention. This will help to reduce the chances of error and help to enhance productivity. The advancements in vision systems and photoelectric sensors will lead to better detection of all associated components, while an improvement in the graphical user interface (GUI) will ensure easy monitoring of the total production cycle. Moreover, the evolution of advanced computer vision techniques will enhance the flexibility of grippers to enable gentle part handling and streamline component feeding and location loading with minimal instances of abrasion and recirculation. Thus, such advances are expected to enhance the product offerings of vendors, which will drive the adoption of automation technologies by several industrial end-users, leading to market growth.

As per Technavio, the shift from CCD to CMOS sensor-based cameras will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global robotic flexible part feeding systems market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Robotic Flexible Part Feeding Systems Market: Shift from CCD to CMOS Sensor-Based Cameras

Traditionally, charge-coupled devices (CCD) were used as machine vision cameras owing to their higher image quality, resolution capabilities, and the vast dynamic range of the optics. Recent developments in optics, particularly in complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) technology, have encouraged machine vision system manufacturers to adopt CMOS sensors for integration into their machine vision offerings. Technological advances in CMOS technology have enabled CMOS sensors to produce images that are at par with CCD sensors in terms of quality and resolution. Moreover, several new sensor product offerings from established imaging sensor manufacturers feature CMOS technology. The increasing popularity of the CMOS sensor, along with recent developments, such as high resolution and lower cost compared with CCD sensor-based cameras, is anticipated to drive the adoption of CMOS technology for machine vision systems during the forecast period.

“Apart from the shift from CCD to CMOS sensor-based cameras, the rising adoption of IIoT in industrial processes and development of industrial robots with self-diagnostic capabilities are some other major factors that are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Robotic Flexible Part Feeding Systems Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global robotic flexible part feeding systems market by end-user (consumer electronics and appliances, semiconductor, pharmaceutical, automotive, food and beverage, and others), by component (robotics, feeding devices, and vision systems) and geographical regions (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by North America, Europe, South America, MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market and register the highest incremental growth due to the opening of new production units to cater to the ever-increasing demand in the region.

