Global Roofing Market Report 2018: Annual Estimates & Forecasts 2016-2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada,
Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through
2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Roofing in US$ by
the following Product Segments:
-
Asphalt Shingles
-
Metal
-
Elastomeric
-
Built-Up
-
Roofing Tiles
-
Modified Bitumen
-
Plastic
-
Others
The report profiles 138 companies including many key and niche
players such as:
-
American Hydrotech, Inc. (USA)
-
Atlas Roofing Corporation (USA)
-
BMI Group (UK)
-
Braas Monier Building Group S.A. (Germany)
-
Icopal Ltd. (UK)
-
Carlisle Construction Materials LLC (USA)
-
Duro-Last Roofing, Inc. (USA)
-
Etex Group SA (Belgium)
-
Firestone Building Products (USA)
-
Fletcher Insulation (Australia)
-
GAF (USA)
-
IKO Industries, Ltd. (Canada)
-
Johns Manville (USA)
-
Masterplast Group International (Hungary)
-
NCI Building Systems, Inc. (USA)
-
Nucor Corporation (USA)
-
Nucor Building Systems (USA)
-
Owens Corning (USA)
-
Rockwool International A/S (Denmark)
-
Saint-Gobain SA (France)
-
CertainTeed Corporation (USA)
-
Sika AG (Switzerland)
-
Sika Sarnafil, Inc. (USA)
-
TAMKO Building Products, Inc. (USA)
-
The Garland Company, Inc. (USA)
-
USG Boral (Malaysia)
-
Wienerberger AG (Austria)
-
Xtratherm Limited (Ireland)
Key Topics Covered:
1. Industry Overview
2. Market Trends, Issues & Drivers
3. Roofing Innovations And Advancements
4. Product Overview
5. Product Innovations/Introductions
6. Recent Industry Activity
7. Focus On Select Global Players
8. Global Market Perspective
Total Companies Profiled: 138 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries
155)
-
The United States (52)
-
Canada (3)
-
Europe (76)
-
France (3)
-
Germany (14)
-
The United Kingdom (18)
-
Italy (15)
-
Spain (2)
-
Rest of Europe (24)
-
Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (18)
-
Middle East (1)
-
Africa (5)
