Global Roofing Market Report 2018: Annual Estimates & Forecasts 2016-2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/16/2018 | 05:53pm CEST

The "Roofing - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Roofing in US$ by the following Product Segments:

  • Asphalt Shingles
  • Metal
  • Elastomeric
  • Built-Up
  • Roofing Tiles
  • Modified Bitumen
  • Plastic
  • Others

The report profiles 138 companies including many key and niche players such as:

  • American Hydrotech, Inc. (USA)
  • Atlas Roofing Corporation (USA)
  • BMI Group (UK)
  • Braas Monier Building Group S.A. (Germany)
  • Icopal Ltd. (UK)
  • Carlisle Construction Materials LLC (USA)
  • Duro-Last Roofing, Inc. (USA)
  • Etex Group SA (Belgium)
  • Firestone Building Products (USA)
  • Fletcher Insulation (Australia)
  • GAF (USA)
  • IKO Industries, Ltd. (Canada)
  • Johns Manville (USA)
  • Masterplast Group International (Hungary)
  • NCI Building Systems, Inc. (USA)
  • Nucor Corporation (USA)
  • Nucor Building Systems (USA)
  • Owens Corning (USA)
  • Rockwool International A/S (Denmark)
  • Saint-Gobain SA (France)
  • CertainTeed Corporation (USA)
  • Sika AG (Switzerland)
  • Sika Sarnafil, Inc. (USA)
  • TAMKO Building Products, Inc. (USA)
  • The Garland Company, Inc. (USA)
  • USG Boral (Malaysia)
  • Wienerberger AG (Austria)
  • Xtratherm Limited (Ireland)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Industry Overview

2. Market Trends, Issues & Drivers

3. Roofing Innovations And Advancements

4. Product Overview

5. Product Innovations/Introductions

6. Recent Industry Activity

7. Focus On Select Global Players

8. Global Market Perspective

Total Companies Profiled: 138 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 155)

  • The United States (52)
  • Canada (3)
  • Europe (76)
    • France (3)
    • Germany (14)
    • The United Kingdom (18)
    • Italy (15)
    • Spain (2)
    • Rest of Europe (24)
  • Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (18)
  • Middle East (1)
  • Africa (5)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/w55hx7/global_roofing?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
