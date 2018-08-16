Global Roofing Market Report 2018: Annual Estimates & Forecasts 2016-2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Roofing - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Roofing in US$ by the following Product Segments:

Asphalt Shingles

Metal

Elastomeric

Built-Up

Roofing Tiles

Modified Bitumen

Plastic

Others

The report profiles 138 companies including many key and niche players such as:

American Hydrotech, Inc. (USA)

Atlas Roofing Corporation (USA)

BMI Group (UK)

Braas Monier Building Group S.A. (Germany)

Icopal Ltd. (UK)

Carlisle Construction Materials LLC (USA)

Duro-Last Roofing, Inc. (USA)

Etex Group SA (Belgium)

Firestone Building Products (USA)

Fletcher Insulation (Australia)

GAF (USA)

IKO Industries, Ltd. (Canada)

Johns Manville (USA)

Masterplast Group International (Hungary)

NCI Building Systems, Inc. (USA)

Nucor Corporation (USA)

Nucor Building Systems (USA)

Owens Corning (USA)

Rockwool International A/S (Denmark)

Saint-Gobain SA (France)

CertainTeed Corporation (USA)

Sika AG (Switzerland)

Sika Sarnafil, Inc. (USA)

TAMKO Building Products, Inc. (USA)

The Garland Company, Inc. (USA)

USG Boral (Malaysia)

Wienerberger AG (Austria)

Xtratherm Limited (Ireland)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Industry Overview

2. Market Trends, Issues & Drivers

3. Roofing Innovations And Advancements

4. Product Overview

5. Product Innovations/Introductions

6. Recent Industry Activity

7. Focus On Select Global Players

8. Global Market Perspective

Total Companies Profiled: 138 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 155)

The United States (52)

Canada (3)

Europe (76) France (3) Germany (14) The United Kingdom (18) Italy (15) Spain (2) Rest of Europe (24)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (18)

Middle East (1)

Africa (5)



