Global Rose Oil Market 2019-2023 | Increasing Application of Rose Oil Across Industries to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global rose oil market size is poised to reach USD 21.54 million by 2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the increasing application of rose oil across industries. In addition, product line extension by blending rose oil with other essential oils is anticipated to further boost the rose oils market during the forecast period.

The rise in the application of rose oil in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and food and beverage industries is a key factor driving the growth of the global rose oils market. For instance, rose oil is used in desserts such as Turkish delight and to add flavor to jellies, ice creams, and pastries. Rose oil is also used in cosmetics as it helps to keep the skin healthy and beautiful. Moreover, the vitamin C present in rose oil boosts skin metabolism and aids in the maintenance of skin collagen. Also, rose oil is used in toothpaste, mouthwashes, and perfumes. Thus, the wide application of rose oil across industries can positively influence the growth of the global rose oils market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, players in the market are focusing on extending their product line by blending rose essentials oil with other essential oils such as sandalwood, lemon, and lavender essential oils. For instance, NOW Health Group Inc. (NOW Foods) offers Rose Absolute Oil Blend, a blend of rose oil with jojoba essential oil. This can be applied to the skin as it helps in maintaining skin health. Therefore, the blending of rose oil with other essential oils to increase the health benefits and applications of rose oil is estimated to drive the market during the forecast period.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies & prominent vendors of the market:

Alteya Organics LLC

dōTERRA International LLC

Edens Garden

Frontier Co-op Inc.

Givaudan International SA

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Mountain Rose Herbs

NOW Health Group Inc.

Robertet SA

Young Living Essential Oils

Market Segmentation by Category and Product Types:

The rose oils market can be broadly categorized into the following product segments:

Conventional rose oil

Organic rose oil

Key Regions for the Rose Oil Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region wise market shares until 2019.

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

