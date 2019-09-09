Log in
Global Rose Oil Market 2019-2023 | Increasing Application of Rose Oil Across Industries to Boost Growth | Technavio

09/09/2019 | 08:42am EDT

The global rose oil market size is poised to reach USD 21.54 million by 2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190909005557/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global rose oil market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global rose oil market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 128 page research report with TOC on "Rose Oil Market Analysis Report by Product (conventional rose oil and organic rose oil) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA) 2019 - 2023" at:

https://www.technavio.com/report/rose-oils-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the increasing application of rose oil across industries. In addition, product line extension by blending rose oil with other essential oils is anticipated to further boost the rose oils market during the forecast period.

The rise in the application of rose oil in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and food and beverage industries is a key factor driving the growth of the global rose oils market. For instance, rose oil is used in desserts such as Turkish delight and to add flavor to jellies, ice creams, and pastries. Rose oil is also used in cosmetics as it helps to keep the skin healthy and beautiful. Moreover, the vitamin C present in rose oil boosts skin metabolism and aids in the maintenance of skin collagen. Also, rose oil is used in toothpaste, mouthwashes, and perfumes. Thus, the wide application of rose oil across industries can positively influence the growth of the global rose oils market during the forecast period.

Request Free Sample Pages

Furthermore, players in the market are focusing on extending their product line by blending rose essentials oil with other essential oils such as sandalwood, lemon, and lavender essential oils. For instance, NOW Health Group Inc. (NOW Foods) offers Rose Absolute Oil Blend, a blend of rose oil with jojoba essential oil. This can be applied to the skin as it helps in maintaining skin health. Therefore, the blending of rose oil with other essential oils to increase the health benefits and applications of rose oil is estimated to drive the market during the forecast period.

For More Information: Speak to analyst

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies & prominent vendors of the market:

  • Alteya Organics LLC
  • dōTERRA International LLC
  • Edens Garden
  • Frontier Co-op Inc.
  • Givaudan International SA
  • International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
  • Mountain Rose Herbs
  • NOW Health Group Inc.
  • Robertet SA
  • Young Living Essential Oils

Market Segmentation by Category and Product Types:

The rose oils market can be broadly categorized into the following product segments:

  • Conventional rose oil
  • Organic rose oil

Key Regions for the Rose Oil Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region wise market shares until 2019.

  • North America
  • Europe
  • APAC
  • South America
  • MEA

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Market are:

Rice Syrup Market – Global Rice Syrup Market by product (conventional rice syrup and organic rice syrup) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Fruit Tea Market – Global Fruit Tea Market by type (conventional fruit tea and organic fruit tea) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
