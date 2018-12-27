Global Rotary Actuators Market 2018-2022| Industry Analysis and Forecast| Technavio

The global rotary actuators market research report by Technavio
predicts the market to post a CAGR of close to 5% during the
period 2018-2022.
A key driver for the global rotary actuators market is the high demand
for rotary actuators in servo motors. In 2016, the global servo motors
market was valued at USD 8.24 billion and is expected to grow at a CAGR
of around 4.78% to reach USD 10.40 billion by 2021. Servo motors are
extensively used in applications that require precise position control.
Some of the major applications of servo motors are robotics, conveyor
belts, camera auto-focus, antenna positioning, and spinning machines in
textiles.
This global
rotary actuators market research report also
provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the
market outlook during the period 2018-2022. Technavio classifies an
emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly
impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.
In this report, Technavio highlights the advent of flood-proof
submersible electric actuators as one of the key trends in the global
rotary actuators market:
Global rotary actuators market: Advent of
flood-proof submersible electric actuators
The flood-proof submersible electric actuator is a recent innovation in
the global rotary actuators market. For instance, in August 2018,
Emerson Electric launched EIM Aquanaught, which is a waterproof
submersible electric actuator that is designed to meet critical
isolation demands in wastewater treatment plants when large volumes of
water must be processed. The actuator can be operated under 150 feet of
dirty water for seven days.
“The electric actuator also features a robust mechanical design with
a waterproof enclosure and hermetically sealed connections, which ensure
uninterrupted plant operation during flooding conditions. It is ideal
for gate or valve isolation applications found in wastewater, water,
collection systems, hydropower, flood control, and desalination plants,” says
a senior research analyst at Technavio.
Global rotary actuators market: Segmentation
analysis
This rotary actuators market analysis report segments the market by
product (pneumatic rotary actuators, electric rotary actuators, and
hydraulic rotary actuators) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).
The pneumatic rotary actuators segment held the largest rotary actuators
market share in 2017, accounting for over 61% of the market. This
product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the
forecast period.
The Americas led the market in 2017 with more than 37% of the market
share, followed by EMEA and APAC, respectively. The Americas is expected
to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.
