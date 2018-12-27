Log in
Global Rotary Actuators Market 2018-2022| Industry Analysis and Forecast| Technavio

12/27/2018 | 05:51pm CET

The global rotary actuators market research report by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of close to 5% during the period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181227005297/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global rotary actuators market for the pe ...

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global rotary actuators market for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key driver for the global rotary actuators market is the high demand for rotary actuators in servo motors. In 2016, the global servo motors market was valued at USD 8.24 billion and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.78% to reach USD 10.40 billion by 2021. Servo motors are extensively used in applications that require precise position control. Some of the major applications of servo motors are robotics, conveyor belts, camera auto-focus, antenna positioning, and spinning machines in textiles.

This global rotary actuators market research report also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the period 2018-2022. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the advent of flood-proof submersible electric actuators as one of the key trends in the global rotary actuators market:

Global rotary actuators market: Advent of flood-proof submersible electric actuators

The flood-proof submersible electric actuator is a recent innovation in the global rotary actuators market. For instance, in August 2018, Emerson Electric launched EIM Aquanaught, which is a waterproof submersible electric actuator that is designed to meet critical isolation demands in wastewater treatment plants when large volumes of water must be processed. The actuator can be operated under 150 feet of dirty water for seven days.

“The electric actuator also features a robust mechanical design with a waterproof enclosure and hermetically sealed connections, which ensure uninterrupted plant operation during flooding conditions. It is ideal for gate or valve isolation applications found in wastewater, water, collection systems, hydropower, flood control, and desalination plants,” says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global rotary actuators market: Segmentation analysis

This rotary actuators market analysis report segments the market by product (pneumatic rotary actuators, electric rotary actuators, and hydraulic rotary actuators) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The pneumatic rotary actuators segment held the largest rotary actuators market share in 2017, accounting for over 61% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2017 with more than 37% of the market share, followed by EMEA and APAC, respectively. The Americas is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
