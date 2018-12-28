Global Rough-terrain Crane Market 2018-2022 | Growth Analysis and Forecast | Technavio

Technavio’s global rough-terrain crane market research report forecasts
the market to grow at a CAGR of about 3% during the forecast
period.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181228005098/en/
Technavio’s global rough-terrain crane market research report forecasts the market to grow at a CAGR of about 3% by 2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The popularity of high-capacity rough-terrain cranes will be one of the
major trends in the global
rough-terrain crane market during 2018-2022. Over the
last two years, there has been an increase in the demand for
high-capacity rough-terrain cranes due to the growth of industrial and
energy applications. The rough-terrain cranes are ideally suited for
applications that involve the lifting and maneuvering of heavy modular
components. Many manufacturing vendors such as Manitowoc and Tadano
offer rough-terrain cranes with capacities over 120 tons.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key drivers for the global
rough-terrain crane market is the rapid growth of utilities
infrastructure:
Global rough-terrain crane market: Rapid growth
of utilities infrastructure
Over the last few years, the growth of the global utilities
infrastructure has been promoting the growth of the global rough-terrain
crane market. The developed markets such as the US and Western Europe
are witnessing rapid growth in the renewable utilities infrastructure.
For instance, in 2017, the US witnessed substantial investments in wind
power, solar power, and hydropower infrastructure.
According to a senior research analyst at Technavio, “In 2017,
several emerging economies in APAC such as China and India made
investments in the utilities sector. The Chinese government is investing
in domestic and overseas renewable infrastructure as a part of its 13th
Five-Year Plan. During 2016-2020, China is planning to reduce its energy
intensity by 15%.”
Global rough-terrain crane market: Segmentation
analysis
This global rough-terrain crane market analysis report provides market
segmentation by lifting capacity (50-80 tons, below 50 tons, and above
80 tons) and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). This report
provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the
market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific
challenges.
Of the three major segments based on lifting capacity, the 50-80 tons
segment held the largest rough-terrain crane market share in 2017,
contributing to around 45% of the market. This segment will dominate the
global market throughout the forecast period.
The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting
for more than 52% share. It was followed by APAC and EMEA respectively.
The Americas is expected to dominate the market throughout the period
2018-2022.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181228005098/en/