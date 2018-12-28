Global Rough-terrain Crane Market 2018-2022 | Growth Analysis and Forecast | Technavio

Technavio’s global rough-terrain crane market research report forecasts the market to grow at a CAGR of about 3% during the forecast period.

Technavio’s global rough-terrain crane market research report forecasts the market to grow at a CAGR of about 3% by 2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The popularity of high-capacity rough-terrain cranes will be one of the major trends in the global rough-terrain crane market during 2018-2022. Over the last two years, there has been an increase in the demand for high-capacity rough-terrain cranes due to the growth of industrial and energy applications. The rough-terrain cranes are ideally suited for applications that involve the lifting and maneuvering of heavy modular components. Many manufacturing vendors such as Manitowoc and Tadano offer rough-terrain cranes with capacities over 120 tons.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key drivers for the global rough-terrain crane market is the rapid growth of utilities infrastructure:

Global rough-terrain crane market: Rapid growth of utilities infrastructure

Over the last few years, the growth of the global utilities infrastructure has been promoting the growth of the global rough-terrain crane market. The developed markets such as the US and Western Europe are witnessing rapid growth in the renewable utilities infrastructure. For instance, in 2017, the US witnessed substantial investments in wind power, solar power, and hydropower infrastructure.

According to a senior research analyst at Technavio, “In 2017, several emerging economies in APAC such as China and India made investments in the utilities sector. The Chinese government is investing in domestic and overseas renewable infrastructure as a part of its 13th Five-Year Plan. During 2016-2020, China is planning to reduce its energy intensity by 15%.”

Global rough-terrain crane market: Segmentation analysis

This global rough-terrain crane market analysis report provides market segmentation by lifting capacity (50-80 tons, below 50 tons, and above 80 tons) and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). This report provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the three major segments based on lifting capacity, the 50-80 tons segment held the largest rough-terrain crane market share in 2017, contributing to around 45% of the market. This segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for more than 52% share. It was followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. The Americas is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

