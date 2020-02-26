Global Rum Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. and Bacardi Global Brands Ltd. | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the global rum market since 2015 and the market is poised to grow by 150.51 million liters during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200226005569/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Rum Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 152-page report with TOC on “Rum Market Analysis Report by Product (Gold and dark rum, White rum, and Spiced rum), Distribution Channel (On-trade and Off-trade), Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024”.

https://www.technavio.com/report/rum-market-size-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the growing demand for premium varieties of rum. In addition, the rising demand for rum cocktails is anticipated to boost the growth of the rum market.

Premium varieties of rum are gaining popularity due to their authenticity, taste, and brand. In addition, the rise in the per capita income of consumers in developed and developing countries has significantly increased the consumers’ preference for premium varieties of rum across the world. This is encouraging vendors to introduce a wide range of premium varieties of rum to cater to the growing consumer demand. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the global rum market during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Rum Companies:

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. operates the business across various segments such as Alcohol Beverages, Soft Drinks, Food, and Overseas. The company offers Untold Spiced Rum through its subsidiary, Asahi Beverages.

Bacardi Global Brands Ltd.

Bacardi Global Brands Ltd. offers a wide range of spirits, such as rum, whiskey, gin, vodka, and tequila, under brands such as Dewar's, Bombay Sapphire, and Grey Goose. Some of the products offered by the company include BACARDÍ Superior, BACARDÍ Gold, BACARDÍ Gran Reserva Diez, and BACARDÍ Añejo Cuatro. The company also offers rum in a variety of flavors, including lime, coconut, mango, and raspberry.

Davide Campari-Milano Spa

Davide Campari-Milano Spa operates the business across segments such as the Americas, Southern Europe, Middle East and Africa, North, Central and Eastern, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers rum under brands such as Appleton Estate, Appleton, Wray and Nephew, Coruba, and Sangsters. Some of the key products offered by the company include Wray and Nephew White Overproof Rum, Coruba Jamaica Rum, and Sangster’s Jamaica Rum Cream.

Demerara Distillers Ltd.

Demerara Distillers Ltd. operates the business across segments such as Manufacturing, Trading, and Services. The company offers rum under the brand, El Dorado. Some of the products offered by the company include Luxury Casked Aged, Fine Cask Aged, Connoisseur, and Cream Liqueur.

Diageo Plc

Diageo Plc operates the business across segments such as North America, Europe and Turkey, Africa, Latin America and Caribbean, and Asia Pacific. The company offers several variants of rum through its brands Captain Morgan, Bell's, Buchanan's, Johnnie Walker, and Tusker.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Rum Technology Product Outlook (Units, Liter, 2020 - 2024)

Gold and dark rum

White rum

Spiced rum

Rum Technology Distribution Channel Outlook (Units, Liter, 2020 - 2024)

On-trade

Off-trade

Rum Technology Regional Outlook (Units, Liter, 2020 - 2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:

Global Whiskey Market – Global whiskey market by product (Scotch whiskey, American whiskey, Canadian whiskey, Irish whiskey, and others), distribution channel (off-trade and on-trade), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Global Brewing Enzymes Market – Global brewing enzymes market by product (amylase, beta-glucanase, and others), formulation (liquid and powder), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200226005569/en/