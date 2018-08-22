Global Salesforce Automation Software Market Review 2017-2018 and Outlook to 2026: An $11.47 Billion Opportunity - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Salesforce automation software - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the Global Salesforce Automation Software market is accounted for $4,276.31 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $11,478.45 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period.

Some of the key factors fuelling the market are growing need for business intelligence & insights, increase in investment in IT infrastructures, rising demand for streamlining sales process and effective utilization of workforce in developing countries are driving the market growth.

Furthermore, rise in cloud based CRM technology and emerging innovation in the field of mobile telecommunications technology acts as major opportunities for the growth of the market.

However, dearth of skilled professionals, lack of awareness towards software is hampering the market growth.

Based on application, sales forecasting segment fuels the market due to increasing demand in tracking mechanism to measure inventory management.

By end user, banking financial services & insurance (BFSI) segment is expected to hold the highest market share because of associated business benefits and also innovations in financial products.

By geography, Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region owing to increasing investments by government on small & medium scale enterprises (SMEs).

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Salesforce Automation Software Market, By Organization Size

6 Global Salesforce Automation Software Market, By Deployment Type

7 Global Salesforce Automation Software Market, By Application

8 Global Salesforce Automation Software Market, By End-User

9 Global Salesforce Automation Software Market, By Geography

10 Key Developments

11 Company Profiling

Salesforce.com

Pegasystems

Microsoft Corporation

NetSuite

Oracle Corporation

Sage Group PLC

Aptean Software Company

SAP SE

SugarCRM

Zoho Corporation

Bullhorn Inc.

Infusionsoft

Infor Inc.

BPM Online

