Global Salesforce Automation Software Market Review 2017-2018 and Outlook to 2026: An $11.47 Billion Opportunity - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Salesforce
automation software - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report
has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the Global Salesforce Automation Software
market is accounted for $4,276.31 million in 2017 and is expected to
reach $11,478.45 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 11.6% during the
forecast period.
Some of the key factors fuelling the market are growing need for
business intelligence & insights, increase in investment in IT
infrastructures, rising demand for streamlining sales process and
effective utilization of workforce in developing countries are driving
the market growth.
Furthermore, rise in cloud based CRM technology and emerging innovation
in the field of mobile telecommunications technology acts as major
opportunities for the growth of the market.
However, dearth of skilled professionals, lack of awareness towards
software is hampering the market growth.
Based on application, sales forecasting segment fuels the market due to
increasing demand in tracking mechanism to measure inventory management.
By end user, banking financial services & insurance (BFSI) segment is
expected to hold the highest market share because of associated business
benefits and also innovations in financial products.
By geography, Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region
owing to increasing investments by government on small & medium scale
enterprises (SMEs).
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Salesforce Automation Software Market, By Organization Size
6 Global Salesforce Automation Software Market, By Deployment Type
7 Global Salesforce Automation Software Market, By Application
8 Global Salesforce Automation Software Market, By End-User
9 Global Salesforce Automation Software Market, By Geography
10 Key Developments
11 Company Profiling
-
Salesforce.com
-
Pegasystems
-
Microsoft Corporation
-
NetSuite
-
Oracle Corporation
-
Sage Group PLC
-
Aptean Software Company
-
SAP SE
-
SugarCRM
-
Zoho Corporation
-
Bullhorn Inc.
-
Infusionsoft
-
Infor Inc.
-
BPM Online
