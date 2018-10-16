Global Satellite Attitude and Orbit Control System Market 2018-2022 | Rise of Satellite-Aided Warfare to Promote Growth | Technavio

The global satellite attitude and orbit control system market is
expected to post a CAGR of nearly 4% during the period 2018-2022,
according to the latest market research report by Technavio.
A key factor driving the growth of the market is increased demand for
multi-role satellites. The nature of battles has changed from month-long
wars to expeditionary battles spanning a few days. For various military
requirements, including communication, the military and defense forces
around the globe require space capability to meet the demand for more
operationally responsive forces. Nano and microsatellites can provide
high visibility against the tactical enemy operations. Rapid access to
near-real-time information and imagery can be helpful for aerial
reconnaissance augmentation process.
This market research report on the global
satellite attitude and orbit control system (AOCS) market 2018-2022
also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to
impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio
classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to
significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.
In this report, Technavio highlights the rise of satellite-aided warfare
as one of the key emerging trends in the global satellite attitude and
orbit control system market:
Global satellite attitude and orbit control
system market: Rise in satellite-aided warfare
Space exploration has been a diversified sector of the international
community. As per the Outer Space Treaty of 1967, it has been defined as
the province of mankind and is not subject to national boundaries.
Satellite use has been an integral part of the global economy and is
instrumental in providing communications, weather services, mapping,
precision timing, and navigation services for shipping, secure
cross-border banking, and internet connectivity.
“Satellites have profound applications in the military segment
ranging from intelligence acquisition, global communication, to nuclear
threat deterrence. The initial generation of military satellites was
limited to acquiring data and adhering to the bilateral arms control
agreement, while the present generation is capable of initiating and
supporting offensive military strategies at the warfront,” says a
senior analyst at Technavio for research on space.
Global satellite attitude and orbit control
system market: Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global satellite attitude and
orbit control system market by application (conventional satellites and
small and micro satellites) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and
the Americas).
The conventional satellites segment held the largest market share in
2017, accounting for nearly 62% of the market. This application segment
is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.
The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 58%.
This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, however,
there will be a decrease in its market share.
