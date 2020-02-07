Log in
Global Satellite-Based Earth Observation Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities With Airbus SE and GeoOptics, Inc. | Technavio

02/07/2020 | 07:01pm EST

The satellite-based earth observation market is poised to grow by USD 4.51 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio . Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200207005289/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global satellite-based earth observation market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Satellite-Based Earth Observation Market Analysis Report by Type (VAS and Data), Application (Defense, Weather, LBS, Energy and Other applications), Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/satellite-based-earth-observation-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the use of satellites for advanced environment monitoring. In addition, the growing demand for small satellites is anticipated to boost the growth of the satellite-based earth observation market.

Satellites are widely used for environmental monitoring due to their ability to monitor the macroscopic environment, hidden features, and short-term and long-term weather events that cannot be discerned through ground-based observation alone. Observation satellites can provide real-time, round-the-clock information on atmospheric features and occurrences that are vital for accurate weather forecasting, including temperature, wind, and weather patterns. Moreover, advances in sensing and imaging technologies in the past decade have led to the development of superior observation satellites for environmental monitoring. Thus, the increasing use for satellites for advanced environment monitoring will drive the growth of the market.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Satellite-Based Earth Observation Market Companies:

Airbus SE

Airbus SE has its business operations under three segments, such as airbus, airbus helicopters, and airbus defence and space. The company is involved in imagery services and data expertise, in-orbit delivery, assembly, integration and testing, and assistance.

GeoOptics, Inc.

GeoOptics, Inc. operates its business through two divisions, such as science and radio occultation. GeoOptics creates the highest quality radio occultation (RO) weather data for government, commercial, and research purposes.

Hispasat

Hispasat has its business operations under three segments, such as permanent space capacity, broadband businesses, and occasional uses. The company offers distribution of content in Spanish and Portuguese.

ImageSat International NV

ImageSat International NV operates its business through various segments, such as VHR satellites services, Geoint, integrated ISR solutions, data analysis, and new space. The company offers analytical and operational intelligence services such as end-to-end space-based imaging and analysis solutions.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has its business operations under various segments, such as broadband communication systems, naval power systems, advanced communications, space & power systems, and maritime sensor systems. The company offers information technology services that produces C6ISR systems and products, wireless equipment, tactical radios, avionics and electronic systems, night vision equipment, and both terrestrial and spaceborne antennas for use in the government, defense, and commercial sectors.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Satellite-Based Earth Observation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

  • VAS
  • Data

Satellite-Based Earth Observation Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

  • Defense
  • Weather
  • LBS
  • Energy
  • Other applications

Satellite-Based Earth Observation Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
