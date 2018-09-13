Global Satellite-Enabled IoT Market 2017-2021 | Military-Based Segment Dominates the Market | Technavio

According to the latest market research report released by Technavio,
the global satellite-enabled IoT market is expected to accelerate at a
CAGR of nearly 7% during the forecast period.
The development of quantum Internet is one of the key factors triggering
the growth of the market. The strategies on the implementation of IoT in
satellite applications have initiated several advances in the
development of secure communication networks. A team of researchers have
directed their efforts to develop a first-of-its-kind orbit technology
for satellite-based quantum network nodes.
This research report titled ‘Global
Satellite-enabled IoT Market 2017-2021’
provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and
emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and
forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.
The market research analysis categorizes the global satellite-enabled
IoT market into the following applications:
-
Military-based
-
Transportation and cargo-based
In 2016, the military-based segment accounted for nearly 39% of the
global market and is projected to decline to nearly 37% by 2021,
exhibiting almost 2% decrease in market share.
Global satellite-enabled IoT market: Emerging market trend
The evolution of IoT is an emerging trend in the satellite-enabled IoT
space. IoT is represented as a network of cyber-physical devices that
consist of embedded electronics, sensors or actuators, software, and
network connectivity. These devices collect and exchange data over the
Internet. It is estimated that more than 28 billion IoT devices will be
functionalized by 2020. IoT devices are expected to represent a network
that will necessitate more bandwidth with higher data rate
communications and data services. This will result in fatigued networks
particularly in remote regions of the world. A probable solution
involves providing higher bandwidth information to every part of the
world through satellites.
The space-based Internet-of-Space network will represent the support
framework for IoT with advances in millimeter-wave phased array
technology and 5G system developments. Chip-scale phased array
system-on-a-chips, which are applicable to low-cost silicon technologies
with an adequate and equivalent isotropically radiated power, would
enable links with transiting LEO satellites and act as technology
enablers.
