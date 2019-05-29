Global School Bags Market Will Grow at a CAGR of 6% During 2019-2023 | Technavio

Technavio has announced the release of their research report on the Global School Bags Market for the forecast period 2019-2023. This school bags market analysis report segments the market by distribution channel (offline, and online), and geographic regions (North America, MEA, APAC, Europe, and South America).

Global school bags market size will grow by about USD 3.14 billion during 2019-2023, at a CAGR of more than 6%. With evolving trends, school bags have become fashion products. Leather school bags are widely promoted as premium products and are in high demand. However, the procurement of leather involves the hunting of animals, which leads to an ecological imbalance. Therefore, governments across various regions have raised awareness to stop hunting, which has restricted the supply of leather. Consequently, vendors are introducing products made of recycled fabrics and recycled plastic bottles. This helps in reducing the non-degradable residues such as plastics from the environment. Thus, the increasing offerings of eco-friendly school bags will propel the sale of the global school bags market.

High demand for lightweight school bags

Over the past few years, teaching methodologies have evolved, resulting in the growing use of tablets and laptops by students. As electronic gadgets increase the weight of a typical school bag, parents and school administrations increasingly prefer lightweight bags. Therefore, school bag manufacturers are using advanced technologies and raw materials to cater to the growing demand for lightweight school bags. This is likely to impact the growth of the global school bags market size during the forecast period.

“APAC was the largest school bags market in 2018 and is likely to grow faster than other regions. The increased spending on education is one of the primary factors for the growth of the school bags market in this region. Apart from this, the region is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, due to several factors such as the rise in literacy rate, higher disposable income, and the expansion of leading global brands in the region,” says an analyst at Technavio.

This school bags industry research report provides in-depth analysis of the major drivers, upcoming trends, and challenges that will impact market growth over the forecast period. The report analyzes the competitive landscape and offers details on several school bags manufacturers including -

DELSEY

LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton

Samsonite International SA

Targus Inc.

VF Corp.

