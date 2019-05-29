Global School Bags Market Will Grow at a CAGR of 6% During 2019-2023 | Technavio

Technavio has announced the release of their research report on the Global
School Bags Market for the forecast period 2019-2023. This
school bags market analysis report segments the market by distribution
channel (offline, and online), and geographic regions (North America,
MEA, APAC, Europe, and South America).
Global school bags market size will grow by about USD 3.14 billion
during 2019-2023, at a CAGR of more than 6%. With evolving trends,
school bags have become fashion products. Leather school bags are widely
promoted as premium products and are in high demand. However, the
procurement of leather involves the hunting of animals, which leads to
an ecological imbalance. Therefore, governments across various regions
have raised awareness to stop hunting, which has restricted the supply
of leather. Consequently, vendors are introducing products made of
recycled fabrics and recycled plastic bottles. This helps in reducing
the non-degradable residues such as plastics from the environment. Thus,
the increasing offerings of eco-friendly school bags will propel the
sale of the global school bags market.
High demand for lightweight school bags
Over the past few years, teaching methodologies have evolved, resulting
in the growing use of tablets and laptops by students. As electronic
gadgets increase the weight of a typical school bag, parents and school
administrations increasingly prefer lightweight bags. Therefore, school
bag manufacturers are using advanced technologies and raw materials to
cater to the growing demand for lightweight school bags. This is likely
to impact the growth of the global school bags market size during the
forecast period.
“APAC was the largest school bags market in 2018 and is likely to grow
faster than other regions. The increased spending on education is one of
the primary factors for the growth of the school bags market in this
region. Apart from this, the region is expected to witness significant
growth over the forecast period, due to several factors such as the rise
in literacy rate, higher disposable income, and the expansion of leading
global brands in the region,” says an analyst at Technavio.
This school bags industry research report provides in-depth analysis of
the major drivers, upcoming trends, and challenges that will impact
market growth over the forecast period. The report analyzes the
competitive landscape and offers details on several school bags
manufacturers including -
-
DELSEY
-
LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton
-
Samsonite International SA
-
Targus Inc.
-
VF Corp.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
