Global Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Toys Market Will Grow at a CAGR of 5% During 2019-2023| Technavio

Technavio has announced the release of their research report on the
global science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) toys
market for the forecast period 2019-2023. This STEM toys market analysis
report segments the market by distribution channel (offline channels and
online channels) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, South America, and
North America).
Global STEM toys market size will grow at a CAGR of nearly 5%.
Al-powered STEM toys are gaining popularity, particularly among working
parents, as these toys act as learning companions for children and offer
customizability for a range of lessons in core STEM disciplines and
coding. Vendors can design smart STEM toys that can hold intelligent
conversations with children owing to the advent of cloud-based
artificial intelligence software platforms.
The growth of collaborative environment in
educational institutions
The shift in learning approaches in educational institutions from
traditional exam-based education to context-oriented approach is
contributing to the STEM toys market growth. The teachers and students
can link core concepts such as critical thinking, statistics,
creativity, and argumentation with game-based learning and practical
examples by adopting STEM toys in classrooms. This helps the students to
sync their education and learning activities with industry-specific and
job-oriented learning, which is promoting student participation in STEM
subjects.
“Most of the market’s growth will come from APAC during the forecast
period. The market in this region is growing due to the shift from rote
learning to context-oriented, example-based learning approaches in
countries such as Japan, China, and India. The education sector in the
region will witness significant infrastructural and technical
developments during the forecast period as this it comprises of emerging
economies such as China, India and South East Asian countries, which
will boost the growth of the STEM market,” says an analyst at Technavio.
Over the last few years, global growth in e-commerce retail for STEM
toys has been witnessed due to the penetration of Internet-enabled
mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets in countries such as the
US, China, and India. Many manufacturers and retailers of STEM toys have
expanded their distribution channels from traditional toy stores and
retail outlets to online platforms. The advent of online sales and
e-commerce will allow customers to compare product features and prices
and help them in making informed purchase decisions.
This STEM industry research report provides an in-depth analysis of the
major drivers, upcoming trends, and challenges that will impact market
growth over the forecast period. The report analyzes the competitive
landscape and offers details on several STEM products manufacturers
including –
-
Hasbro
-
Learning Resources
-
LEGO Group
-
Mattel
-
Spin Master
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
