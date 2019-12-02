Log in
Global Scratch-Resistant Glass and Coating Market for Consumer Electronics 2019-2023 | Introduction of Consumer Electronics with Technologically Advanced Features to Boost Growth | Technavio

12/02/2019 | 07:01pm EST

The global scratch-resistant glass and coating market for consumer electronics is expected to post a CAGR of almost 17% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191202005560/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global scratch-resistant glass and coating market for consumer electronics 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Globalization is helping several established manufacturers of consumer electronics to expand their reach in new markets. This has led to a surge of consumer electronics such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, TVs, cameras, and smartwatches. In addition, growing consumer awareness about advanced technology and the rising number of dual-income households have increased the demand for consumer electronics. These factors are positively influencing the growth of the market for scratch-resistant glass and coating in the consumer electronics industry.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30681

As per Technavio, the introduction of consumer electronics with technologically advanced features will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Scratch-Resistant Glass and Coating Market for Consumer Electronics: Introduction of Consumer Electronics with Technologically Advanced Features

The growing consumer demand for greater functionality and convenience is encouraging electronic device manufacturers to introduce technologically advanced products with innovative design features. Some electronic device manufacturers are introducing innovative technologies that avoid breakage of products. Such developments among electronic device manufacturers have increased the use of scratch-resistant glass and coatings. Therefore, the introduction and demand for consumer electronics with technologically advanced features along with higher strength and durability is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

“Increasing investments in R&D activities by key competitors and rising demand for environmentally-friendly consumer electronics will further boost market growth during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Scratch-Resistant Glass and Coating Market for Consumer Electronics: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global scratch-resistant glass and coating market for consumer electronics by product (chemically strengthened and sapphire) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the market. This is due to the increasing demand for consumer electronics and the growing middle-class population in the region.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer Landscape

Geographical Segmentation

  • Geographic comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2019
