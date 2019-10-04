Global Security Printing Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities with ANY Security Printing Co. Plc and De La Rue Plc | Technavio

The global security printing market size is poised to grow by USD 8.45 billion during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the growth in international tourism. Also, the rise in financial inclusion is anticipated to further boost the growth of the security printing market.

In recent years, there has been a significant increase in the number of air travelers worldwide, owing to the growth of budget airlines. Air connectivity continues to improve in many destinations, facilitating the diversification of source markets. The growth of tourism has led to a rise in the demand for passports and visas to avoid identity-related frauds. Other documents such as birth certificate, and marriage certificate, among others are also mandatory to be presented by passengers during the immigration process. This will increase the demand for security printing, which will subsequently drive the security printing market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Security Printing Companies:

ANY Security Printing Co. Plc

ANY Security Printing Co. Plc has business operations under various segments, namely security products and solutions, card production and personalization, form production and personalization, data processing, traditional printing products, and others. The company produces excise and tax stamps, and election forms.

De La Rue Plc

De La Rue Plc owns and operates businesses under three segments, which are currency, identity solutions, and product authentication and traceability. The company specializes in providing identity management solutions, issuing more than 22 million secure identity documents each year for more than 25 governments, including the UK, Malta, Sierra Leone, Senegal, and Trinidad and Tobago.

DREWSEN SPEZIALPAPIERE GmbH & Co. KG

DREWSEN SPEZIALPAPIERE GmbH & Co. KG operates with three product lines such as PROSECURA, PROTECH, and PROFINO. The company's PROFINO line features a diverse range of products for the envelope, print, and publishing sectors. The company specializes in the production of documents & certificates, and passport & visa. These documents are produced in accordance with customers’ specifications and can be equipped with individual security elements.

Fábrica Nacional de Moneda y Timbre-Real Casa de la Moneda

Fábrica Nacional de Moneda y Timbre-Real Casa de la Moneda manufactures documents that are fundamental in the life of an individual, those that vouch for his identity and recognize his qualifications and rights. The company produces security paper, graphic products, medals, banknotes, identification documents, electronic cards, and national identity documents.

Giesecke+Devrient Currency Technology GmbH

Giesecke+Devrient Currency Technology GmbH is a market leader in cash solutions and has printed around 135 billion banknotes for different countries across the world. The company also offers solutions for identity management and verification. The company prints banknotes using high-tech printing processes and quality inspection systems, such as the BPS X9 banknote processing system.

Technavio has segmented the security printing market based on the end-users and region.

Security Printing End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

Banking and financial sector

Government sector

Others

Security printing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

