Global Security & Vulnerability Management Market 2018-2023: CAGR to Grow at 10% with BFSI Holding the Largest Share - ResearchAndMarkets.com

09/03/2018 | 07:15pm CEST

The "Global Security and Vulnerability Management Market - Segmented by Size of Organization, End-User Vertical (Aerospace, Defense, Intelligence, BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing), and Region - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global security & vulnerability management market is expected to register a CAGR of 10%, over the forecast period (2018-2023).

Recent security attacks have increased the need for a robust cybersecurity management system, which is centered on a tough policy and applies many technologies to achieve defense.

Coupled with rapid growth in the number of cyber-attacks, the demand for strict acquiescence and security packages to protect confidential data across different verticals, such as government, banking, retail, and manufacturing, is increasing and is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Key Highlights

  • Increasing Number of Cyber Attacks is Driving Market Growth
  • BFSI Holds the Largest Market Share
  • North America Holds the Largest Market Share

Notable Developments in the Market

  • IBM announced the successful testing of a fully integrated Wavelength Division Multiplexing (WDM) Si photonics chip for Big Data and cloud services, enabling the download of an entire HD digital movie in two seconds.
  • DigiCert Inc. acquired Symantec's Website Security and related PKI solutions. With the transition of SSL validation, issuance, and other processes to DigiCert, Symantec customers have a clear path forward to maintain trust in the company's SSL certificates.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Research Approach and Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Insights

5. Market Dynamics

6. Global Security and Vulnerability Management Segmentation

7. Competitive Intelligence - Company Profiles

  • IBM Corporation
  • Qualys Inc.
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise
  • Dell EMC
  • Tripwire Inc.
  • Symantec Corporation
  • McAfee Inc.
  • Micro Focus International PLC
  • Rapid7 Inc.
  • Fujitsu Limited
  • Micro Focus (Netiq Corporation)
  • Alien Vault Inc.
  • Skybox Security Inc.

8. Investment Analysis

9. Future Outlook of the Market

For more information about this report, visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ptjlsk/global_security?w=4.


© Business Wire 2018
