Global Security & Vulnerability Management Market 2018-2023: CAGR to Grow at 10% with BFSI Holding the Largest Share - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The global security & vulnerability management market is expected to register a CAGR of 10%, over the forecast period (2018-2023).

The global security & vulnerability management market is expected to register a CAGR of 10%, over the forecast period (2018-2023).

Recent security attacks have increased the need for a robust cybersecurity management system, which is centered on a tough policy and applies many technologies to achieve defense.

Coupled with rapid growth in the number of cyber-attacks, the demand for strict acquiescence and security packages to protect confidential data across different verticals, such as government, banking, retail, and manufacturing, is increasing and is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Key Highlights

Increasing Number of Cyber Attacks is Driving Market Growth

BFSI Holds the Largest Market Share

North America Holds the Largest Market Share

Notable Developments in the Market

IBM announced the successful testing of a fully integrated Wavelength Division Multiplexing (WDM) Si photonics chip for Big Data and cloud services, enabling the download of an entire HD digital movie in two seconds.

DigiCert Inc. acquired Symantec's Website Security and related PKI solutions. With the transition of SSL validation, issuance, and other processes to DigiCert, Symantec customers have a clear path forward to maintain trust in the company's SSL certificates.

