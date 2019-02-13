Global Selective Catalytic Reduction Systems Market for Coal-Fired Plants 2019-2023 | Growth Analysis and Forecast | Technavio

The research report on the global selective catalytic reduction (SCR)
systems market for coal-fired plants by Technavio
predicts the market to post a CAGR of more than 3% during the
period 2019-2023.
The emissions from coal-fired power generation consist of several
hazardous pollutants, such as sulfur dioxide, carbon monoxide, lead,
nitrogen dioxide, and ozone particulate matter that can cause adverse
effects on the environment and human health. Thus, stringent regulations
are being enforced by governments across the globe to protect the
environment and safeguard human health. These norms are expected to
boost the installation of selective catalytic reduction systems.
As per Technavio, the rising popularity of clean coal technology will
have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth
significantly over the forecast period. This global
selective catalytic reduction systems market for coal-fired plants
2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends
and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.
Global selective catalytic reduction systems
market for coal-fired plants: Rising popularity of clean coal technology
The adoption of clean energy sources such as renewables has been
increasing owing to stringent regulations for reducing carbon emissions,
thereby leading to a decline in traditional coal-fired power generation.
This has resulted in coal-fired plant owners adopting clean coal
technologies to continue with their plant operations and ensure
compliance with regulations.
“Clean coal technologies help in reducing the impact of coal-fired
power generation on the environment. This can mitigate the effects of
global climate change. Hence, this has led to the adoption of many
innovative approaches such as supercritical CO2, direct coal fuel cells,
and integrated gasification fuel cells,” says a senior research
analyst at Technavio.
Global selective catalytic reduction systems
market for coal-fired plants: Segmentation analysis
This research report on the selective catalytic reduction systems market
for coal-fired plants segments the market by application (large-scale
power plant and small-scale power plant) and geography (the Americas,
APAC, and EMEA).
The large-scale power plant segment held the largest selective catalytic
reduction systems market share in 2018. Large-scale coal-fired plants
are being commissioned globally to meet the rising energy demand. These
plants would have to install emission control technologies to comply
with stringent government regulations for NO reduction. Thus, the global
SCR systems market for large-scale coal-fired plants is expected to grow
rapidly during the forecast period.
APAC accounted for the highest share of the market in 2018 due to the
high installed capacity of coal-fired power generation. In 2018, The
major contributing countries to the market in the region are China,
India, and Japan.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
