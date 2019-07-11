Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs) Market 2019-2023 | 30% CAGR Projection over the Next Five Years | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/11/2019 | 09:01pm EDT

The global selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 4% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190711005039/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the global selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors market size is the rising prevalence of mental illnesses. Mental illness has become one of the most commonly diagnosed disorders across the world. The growing prevalence of mental illness is leading to an increased patient pool that needs effective neurological drugs for treatment. In this context, patients with mental illnesses are more likely to opt for SSRIs over antidepressant drugs owing to the increased therapeutic efficacy of SSRIs. Thus, the rising prevalence of mental illnesses is expected to fuel the SSRIs market growth during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the growing geriatric population will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors Market: Growing Geriatric Population

The geriatric population is growing rapidly across the world. This population is more likely to develop mental disorders when compared to the adult population. Moreover, the increased awareness about self-health in patients and the availability of efficacious antidepressants such as SSRIs are likely to increase the adoption of SSRIs by the geriatric population. This is expected to positively influence the growth of the SSRIs market size during the forecast period.

“Apart from the growing geriatric population, other factors such as the lack of R&D in neuropsychopharmacology, will propel the use of SSRIs for the treatment of neurological disorders. This in addition to rising government initiatives will have a significant impact on the selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors market growth during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors market by application (depression, anxiety and panic disorder, and other mental conditions), and geographic regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The North American region led the selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW respectively. The growth of the selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors market in North America can be attributed to factors such as the presence of large pharmaceutical companies that offer both branded and generic SSRIs, and the presence of a proper regulatory framework for the approval of new drugs in the region.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:33pUltra Petroleum Corp. Announces Termination of Exchange Offer for 7.125% Senior Notes due 2025
GL
10:25pApple supplier Japan Display secures bailout after funding shortfall
RE
10:22pChina's Fosun in talks to inject $940 million into Britain's Thomas Cook
RE
10:20pAir China to buy 20 A350-900 wide-body aircraft from Airbus
RE
10:20pHITACHI HIGH TECHNOLOGIES : Selected Three Years in a Row for Inclusion in All ESG Investment Indices Adopted by GPIF
PU
10:17pAir China to buy 20 A350-900 wide-body aircraft from Airbus
RE
10:17pAnadarko shareholders to vote next month on Occidental deal
RE
10:15pYAMAHA MOTOR : Announcement of Personnel Changes
PU
10:10pVOLUNTARY RECALL : ProBar LLC
PU
10:06pEXCLUSIVE : Walmart told U.S. government India e-commerce rules regressive, warned of trade impact
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : reshuffles management of grounded 737 - memo
2WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Disney cancels premiere after death of star Cameron Boyce
3Anadarko shareholders to vote next month on Occidental deal
4AIR CHINA LTD. : Air China to buy 20 A350-900 wide-body aircraft from Airbus
5COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO LTD : COSCO SHIPPING : June imports fall at top U.S. hub for China ocean trade

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About