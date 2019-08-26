Global Self-Service Kiosk Market 2019-2023 | Growing Investments in Smart Parking to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global self-service kiosk market size is poised to grow by USD 2.05 billion during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190826005340/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global self-service kiosk market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 139-page research report with TOC on "Self-Service Kiosk Market Analysis Report by end-user (retail, travel and tourism, healthcare, financial services, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America) 2019 - 2023." Request a Free Sample Report

The market is driven by the increasing adoption of contactless payment. In addition, the growing investments in smart parking will further boost the growth of the self-service kiosk market.

The popularity of contactless payments have increased significantly over the last few years, as it offers a fast, convenient, and secure way to complete transactions to the customers. Contactless payments also help merchants in improving the in-store payment experience by minimizing the waiting time. This increases the demand for self-service kiosks as they are equipped with contactless payments terminals to help complete transactions within seconds. Thus, the rising adoption of contactless payments will drive the growth of the global self-service kiosk market during the forecast period.

The rising number of vehicles have led to traffic congestion and difficulty in finding parking slots, resulting in the loss of productive man-hours. This has pushed both public and private traffic management operators and parking service providers to implement smart parking management solutions. As a result, the demand for self-service kiosk is increasing as they enable quick parking access and transactions using integrated parking solutions. Thus, the growing investments in smart parking will drive the self-service kiosk market growth during the forecast period.

For More Information: Request a FREE sample

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies & prominent vendors of the market:

Diebold Nixdorf Inc.

Embross

NCR Corp.

Posiflex Technology Inc.

ACRELEC Group

Market Segmentation by End-User:

The self-service kiosk market can be broadly categorized into the following segments:

Retail

Travel and tourism

Healthcare

Financial Services

Others

Key Regions for the Self-Service Kiosk Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

North America

Europe

APAC

MEA

South America

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Information Technology are:

Interactive Kiosk Market – Global Interactive Kiosk Market by end-users (retail, travel and tourism, financial services, healthcare, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

GPS Tracker Market – Global GPS Tracker Market by end-user (logistics and transportation, construction and mining, government, and oil and gas) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190826005340/en/