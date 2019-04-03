Global Semiconductor Alliance Announces Appointment of IoT Security Working Group Board of Directors, Chair and Vice Chair

The Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA) is pleased to announce the
appointment of the Board of Directors, including Chair and Vice Chair,
for the GSA IoT Security Working Group. Marc Canel, Vice President of
Security, Arm, will Chair the group, working with Sami Nassar, Vice
President of Cybersecurity, NXP, who is taking the Vice Chair role. The
other participants of the five-member board are Henry Lee, Senior Vice
President of Mobile Security, Samsung Electronics; Tom Katsioulas, Head
of Business and Ecosystem for Trusted Silicon and Supply Chain, Mentor/
Siemens; and Shrikant Lohokare, Senior Vice President and Executive
Director, GSA.
“I’m honored to be given the opportunity to chair the IoT Security
Working Group board,” said Marc Canel. “We are taking an ecosystem view
of IoT security and have established the GSA IoT Security Working Group
to address end-to-end security issues across the value chain. It is
comprised of various IoT business security stakeholders including
chipset vendors, OEMs, platform companies, cloud vendors and service
providers. The goal is to promote best practices on IoT Security, share
information on threats and attacks, define security requirements and
inform standards bodies.”
“In our connected world, security attack surfaces are scaling from chip
to cloud along with the rapid growth and adoption of IoT, mandating a
critical need for establishing a common understanding of how to identify
and address threats,” said group vice chair Sami Nassar. “The IoT
Security Working Group members recognize this, and I’m glad to be a part
of providing solid solutions across all industries involved in the IoT
ecosystem.”
“Effective security is essential to the future of technology and how it
will transform our everyday lives. I’m excited this group has come out
of GSA in a collaborative effort at a global level to take on key topics
in IoT Security and help define requirements and best practices which
benefit all actors in the IoT ecosystem. It is an honor to be working
with IoT Security experts and industry leaders like Marc, Sami, Henry,
and Tom on this initiative,” said Shrikant Lohokare.
The group has already identified some important project topics including
Pre-Silicon Assessment, Identity Management, Provisioning, Trusted
Supply Chain, and Virtualization. The workgroup will be undertaking
future projects in Automotive Security and Silicon-as-a-Service as well.
To date, stakeholders in the IoT security ecosystem from more than 50
companies have been involved.
About the GSA IoT Security Working Group Board of Directors
Marc Canel - Marc has extensive experience in the mobile device
market, having driven software projects for the past 25 years with a
focus on how mobile devices work within the enterprise sector. In his
role at Arm, Marc is paving the way for the next generation of security
architectures to become the foundation for enterprise applications in a
connected world. He also promotes the definition of trust systems and
standards for devices in the internet, and defines the architecture for
the next generation root of trust for applications in devices.
Sami Nassar - Sami is an industry-recognized digital security
expert, speaker and technologist dedicated to driving data security,
privacy standards and solutions across industries, including solutions
for mobile payments, the Internet of Things and connected cars. Sami
leads NXP’s cybersecurity solutions group. His diverse background has
taken him around the globe, from founding startup companies in Silicon
Valley to building and leading large international engineering and
marketing teams with diverse cultural, functional and geographic
backgrounds.
Henry Lee – Henry is responsible for product-related security for
mobile, IoT and computing devices at Samsung Electronics. Prior to his
current position, Henry worked for the Province of British Columbia,
Canada, where he served in various information security positions
including Director of Information Security for the Ministry of Justice
and Senior Manager of Information Security Program for the Office of the
Provincial CIO, where he worked on developing and managing the
Information Security Program and the corporate Information Security
Policy for the Government of British Columbia.
Tom Katsioulas – Tom drives strategy and alliances for trusted
IoT device lifecycle management at Mentor, a Siemens Business, enabling
suppliers to monitor their products in the supply chain, gather
analytics on their usage, provide secure updates and securely provision
their features in the field to enable Hardware-as-a-Service business
models. His experience includes, IoT Device Supply Chain Security &
Trust, Enterprise Software, Product Lifecycle Management, Cloud & IoT
Applications, Big Data Analytics, Microelectronics & Embedded Systems,
High-Performance Computing, Machine Learning, Semiconductors and
Electronic Design Automation.
Shrikant Lohokare – Shrikant leads global operations and strategy
at GSA and drives collaborative initiatives in an expanded semi
ecosystem and emerging markets such as IoT and Automotive. He has more
than 20 years of leadership experience in technology innovation,
commercialization, new business incubation and scaling, operations,
strategy and business development for Fortune 500 corporations,
venture-backed startups, and non-profit organizations across diverse
market domains.
