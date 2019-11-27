Log in
Global Semiconductor Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) Equipment Market 2019-2023 | 8% CAGR Projection Over the Next Five Years | Technavio

0
11/27/2019 | 09:01pm EST

The semiconductor CVD equipment market size is expected to post a CAGR of close to 8% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191127005513/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global semiconductor chemical vapor deposition (CVD) equipment market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global semiconductor chemical vapor deposition (CVD) equipment market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The demand for semiconductor CVD equipment is increasing owing to the growing demand for semiconductor lasers. This deposition equipment is used to grow a semiconductor layer on epitaxial wafers that are used in the manufacturing of lasers. MOCVD systems are the most common type of equipment used in the process. The demand is primarily driven by the use of this equipment in the production of VCSELs, which are used for applications in 3D sensing and optical data transmission.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30872

As per Technavio, the growing market for carbon nanotubes will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Semiconductor CVD Equipment Market: Growing Market for Carbon Nanotubes

The demand for semiconductor CVD equipment is also driven by the development of carbon nanotubes (CNT). Carbon nanotubes have significant commercial applications, especially in products that require high strength, durability, electrical conductivity, thermal conductivity, and lightweight properties. They have many other potential applications because of which, many companies and institutions are working toward the development of carbon nanotubes. CVD equipment is used during the manufacture of carbon nanotubes to grow a layer of metal catalyst particles, most commonly nickel, cobalt, or a combination of the two. Thus, the growing market for carbon nanotubes will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

“Apart from the growing market for carbon nanotubes, other factors such as the increasing investments in fabs, and rising investments in thin-film solar photovoltaics will drive the growth of the semiconductor CVD equipment market during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Semiconductor CVD Equipment Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the semiconductor CVD equipment market by end-user (memory, foundry, and IDM) and geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The APAC region led the semiconductor CVD equipment market in 2018, followed by Americas and EMEA respectively. The growth of the semiconductor market share in APAC can be attributed to factors such as the increasing demand for ICs that are capable of handling advanced applications, and high concentration of foundries, semiconductor wafer manufacturers, semiconductor memory device manufacturers, and IDMs.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
