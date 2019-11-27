Global Semiconductor Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) Equipment Market 2019-2023 | 8% CAGR Projection Over the Next Five Years | Technavio

The semiconductor CVD equipment market size is expected to post a CAGR of close to 8% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The demand for semiconductor CVD equipment is increasing owing to the growing demand for semiconductor lasers. This deposition equipment is used to grow a semiconductor layer on epitaxial wafers that are used in the manufacturing of lasers. MOCVD systems are the most common type of equipment used in the process. The demand is primarily driven by the use of this equipment in the production of VCSELs, which are used for applications in 3D sensing and optical data transmission.

As per Technavio, the growing market for carbon nanotubes will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Semiconductor CVD Equipment Market: Growing Market for Carbon Nanotubes

The demand for semiconductor CVD equipment is also driven by the development of carbon nanotubes (CNT). Carbon nanotubes have significant commercial applications, especially in products that require high strength, durability, electrical conductivity, thermal conductivity, and lightweight properties. They have many other potential applications because of which, many companies and institutions are working toward the development of carbon nanotubes. CVD equipment is used during the manufacture of carbon nanotubes to grow a layer of metal catalyst particles, most commonly nickel, cobalt, or a combination of the two. Thus, the growing market for carbon nanotubes will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

“Apart from the growing market for carbon nanotubes, other factors such as the increasing investments in fabs, and rising investments in thin-film solar photovoltaics will drive the growth of the semiconductor CVD equipment market during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Semiconductor CVD Equipment Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the semiconductor CVD equipment market by end-user (memory, foundry, and IDM) and geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The APAC region led the semiconductor CVD equipment market in 2018, followed by Americas and EMEA respectively. The growth of the semiconductor market share in APAC can be attributed to factors such as the increasing demand for ICs that are capable of handling advanced applications, and high concentration of foundries, semiconductor wafer manufacturers, semiconductor memory device manufacturers, and IDMs.

