Global Semiconductor Sales Down 15.9 Percent Year-to-Year in August Press Release: 09/30/19

09/30/2019 | 06:33pm EDT
Year-to-year sales decrease across all major regional markets, but month-to-month sales increase globally for second consecutive month

WASHINGTON-Sept. 30, 2019-The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) today announced worldwide sales of semiconductors were $34.2 billion in August 2019, a decrease of 15.9 percent from the August 2018 total of $40.7 billion but 2.5 percent more than the July 2019 total of $33.4 billion. Monthly sales are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average. SIA represents U.S. leadership in semiconductor manufacturing, design, and research.

'While worldwide semiconductor sales remain well behind the totals reached in 2018, month-to-month sales increased in two consecutive months for the first time in nearly a year,' said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. 'Sales into the Americas market were mixed, decreasing significantly year-to-year but increasing more than any other region on a month-to month basis.'

Regionally, sales increased on a month-to-month basis in the Americas (4.1 percent), Asia Pacific/All Other (3.8 percent), China (1.8 percent), and Japan (1.1 percent), but decreased in Europe (-0.8 percent). On a year-to-year basis, sales were down across all regional markets: Europe (-8.6 percent), Asia Pacific/All Other (-9.2 percent), Japan (-11.5 percent), China (-15.7 percent), and the Americas (-28.8 percent).

For comprehensive monthly semiconductor sales data and detailed WSTS Forecasts, consider purchasing the WSTS Subscription Package. For detailed data on the global and U.S. semiconductor industry and market, consider purchasing the 2019 SIA Databook.

[August 2019 chart and graph]

Media Contact
Dan Rosso
Semiconductor Industry Association
202-446-1719
drosso@semiconductors.org

About SIA
The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) is the voice of the semiconductor industry, one of America's top export industries and a key driver of America's economic strength, national security, and global competitiveness. Semiconductors - the tiny chips that enable modern technologies - power incredible products and services that have transformed our lives and our economy. The semiconductor industry directly employs nearly a quarter of a million workers in the United States, and U.S. semiconductor company sales totaled $209 billion in 2018. SIA members account for nearly 95 percent of all U.S. semiconductor industry sales. Through this coalition, SIA seeks to strengthen leadership of semiconductor manufacturing, design, and research by working with Congress, the Administration, and key industry stakeholders around the world to encourage policies that fuel innovation, propel business, and drive international competition. Learn more at www.semiconductors.org.

About WSTS
World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) is an independent non-profit organization representing the vast majority of the world semiconductor industry. The mission of WSTS is to be the respected source of semiconductor market data and forecasts. Founded in 1986, WSTS is the singular source for monthly industry shipment statistics.

Disclaimer

SIA - Semiconductor Industry Association published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 22:32:01 UTC
