Global Semiconductor Sales Down 15.9 Percent Year-to-Year in August Press Release: 09/30/19

Monday, Sep 30, 2019, 4:30pm

by Semiconductor Industry Association

Year-to-year sales decrease across all major regional markets, but month-to-month sales increase globally for second consecutive month

WASHINGTON-Sept. 30, 2019-The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) today announced worldwide sales of semiconductors were $34.2 billion in August 2019, a decrease of 15.9 percent from the August 2018 total of $40.7 billion but 2.5 percent more than the July 2019 total of $33.4 billion. Monthly sales are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average. SIA represents U.S. leadership in semiconductor manufacturing, design, and research.

'While worldwide semiconductor sales remain well behind the totals reached in 2018, month-to-month sales increased in two consecutive months for the first time in nearly a year,' said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. 'Sales into the Americas market were mixed, decreasing significantly year-to-year but increasing more than any other region on a month-to month basis.'

Regionally, sales increased on a month-to-month basis in the Americas (4.1 percent), Asia Pacific/All Other (3.8 percent), China (1.8 percent), and Japan (1.1 percent), but decreased in Europe (-0.8 percent). On a year-to-year basis, sales were down across all regional markets: Europe (-8.6 percent), Asia Pacific/All Other (-9.2 percent), Japan (-11.5 percent), China (-15.7 percent), and the Americas (-28.8 percent).

