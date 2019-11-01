Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Global Semiconductor Sales Increase 3.4 Percent Month-to-Month in September Press Release: 11/01/19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/01/2019 | 05:38pm EDT
Friday, Nov 01, 2019, 4:30pm

by Semiconductor Industry Association

Q3 sales are 8.2 percent higher than Q2 but 14.6 percent less than Q3 of 2018

WASHINGTON-Nov. 1, 2019- The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) today announced worldwide sales of semiconductors reached $106.7 billion during the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 8.2 percent over the previous quarter and 14.6 percent less than the third quarter of 2018. Global sales for the month of September 2019 reached $35.6 billion, an increase of 3.4 percent over last month's total and 14.6 percent less than sales from September 2018. All monthly sales numbers are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average. SIA represents U.S. leadership in semiconductor manufacturing, design, and research.

'Following months of slower sales earlier in the year, the global semiconductor market rebounded somewhat in the third quarter of 2019,' said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. 'While sales remain well behind the record totals from last year, month-to-month sales increased for the third consecutive month in September and were up across all major product categories. Month-to-month sales also increased across all regional markets, with China and the Americas leading the way.'

Regionally, sales increased compared to August 2019 in China (4.4 percent), the Americas (4.3 percent), Europe (2.9 percent), Asia Pacific/All Other (2.4 percent), and Japan (1.2 percent). Sales were down across all regions compared to September 2018: Europe (-6.4 percent), Asia Pacific/All Other (-6.9 percent), Japan (-10.0 percent), China (-12.9 percent), and the Americas (-30.4 percent).

For comprehensive monthly semiconductor sales data and detailed WSTS Forecasts, consider purchasing the WSTS Subscription Package. For detailed data on the global and U.S. semiconductor industry and market, consider purchasing the 2019 SIA Databook.

[September 2019 chart and graph]

# # #

Media Contact
Dan Rosso
Semiconductor Industry Association
202-446-1719
drosso@semiconductors.org

About SIA
The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) is the voice of the semiconductor industry, one of America's top export industries and a key driver of America's economic strength, national security, and global competitiveness. Semiconductors - the tiny chips that enable modern technologies - power incredible products and services that have transformed our lives and our economy. The semiconductor industry directly employs nearly a quarter of a million workers in the United States, and U.S. semiconductor company sales totaled $209 billion in 2018. SIA members account for nearly 95 percent of all U.S. semiconductor industry sales. Through this coalition, SIA seeks to strengthen leadership of semiconductor manufacturing, design, and research by working with Congress, the Administration, and key industry stakeholders around the world to encourage policies that fuel innovation, propel business, and drive international competition. Learn more at www.semiconductors.org.

About WSTS
World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) is an independent non-profit organization representing the vast majority of the world semiconductor industry. The mission of WSTS is to be the respected source of semiconductor market data and forecasts. Founded in 1986, WSTS is the singular source for monthly industry shipment statistics.

Disclaimer

SIA - Semiconductor Industry Association published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 21:37:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:11pTrump says trade deal with China coming along well
RE
06:11pUS-CHINA TRADE ACCORD WILL REQUIRE THREE PHASES : White House adviser
RE
06:11pU.S.-China trade deal in sight after progress in high-level talks
RE
06:09pCalifornia Governor to convene meet of PG&E shareholders, executives next week
RE
06:03pPREMIER OF GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC : 2019/11/02Premier Li calls on China, Uzbekistan to forge new pattern of practical cooperation
PU
05:46pTrump Administration Stops Enforcing Some Nondiscrimination Provisions in Federal Grants -- 2nd Update
DJ
05:38pGLOBAL SEMICONDUCTOR SALES INCREASE 3.4 PERCENT MONTH-TO-MONTH IN SEPTEMBER PRESS RELEASE : 11/01/19
PU
05:33pArgentine President-elect Fernandez holds call with Trump
RE
05:33pDEPARTMENT OF DEFENCE AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Point Wilson upgrade to get underway
PU
05:29pAramco meets investors in last-minute bid to hit $2 trillion IPO target - sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Shares, crude prices rise on U.S., China data
2Trump says U.S., China to announce new venue to ink trade deal soon
3AMGEN : Amgen To Invest In Chinese Biotech -- WSJ
4NOVO NORDISK AS : NOVO NORDISK : nudges up 2019 sales outlook as new drugs excel
5NEL : CORRECTION: Nel ASA: Invitation to presentation of Q3 2019 results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group