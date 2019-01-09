The global sensing devices market for farms is expected to post a CAGR
of over 8% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market
research report by Technavio.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108006187/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global sensing devices market for farms from 2018-2022 (Graphic: Business Wire)
A key factor driving the growth of the global sensing devices for farms
market is the farmer focus on improving soil health. From monitoring the
moisture to determining the nutrient content of the soil, the sensing
devices used in farms allow farmers to maintain the overall health of
the soil. Thus, several vendors are launching sensing devices in the
market to optimize yield. Therefore, the growing focus among farmers to
improve soil health is expected to influence the sale of soil management
sensing devices and propel the growth of the global sensing devices
market for farms during the forecast period.
As per Technavio, the launch of new sensing devices for farms will have
a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth
significantly over the forecast period. This global
sensing devices for farms market 2018-2022 research
report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will
affect market growth over 2018-2022.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
Global sensing devices for
farms market: Launch of new sensing devices for farms
With the aim to provide more benefits to farmers, vendors in the market
are launching new models of sensing devices. The new sensing
technologies deliver crop health insights, allow farmers to undertake
smart farming management, and determine the overall nutritional status
of crops. These innovative models also create a digital farming
ecosystem to help farmers take agronomic decisions to protect and
increase the yield. The increasing availability of such advanced devices
for farms is expected to support market growth during the forecast
period.
“Smart farming which includes the use of devices to map, monitor and
respond to changes in farms is gaining immense popularity across the
world. By using sensing technologies, farmers can get crop-related data
combined with data about climatic changes that can affect yield. Thus,
the growth in smart farming practices is likely to stimulate the growth
of the global sensing devices market for farms during the forecast
period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on agricultural
equipment.
Global sensing devices for farms market:
Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global sensing devices for
farms market by product (soil management sensing devices, water
management sensing devices, and climate management sensing devices), and
geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The Americas region led the market in 2017, followed by EMEA and APAC
respectively. Although the APAC region held the smallest share of the
market in 2017, it is expected to register the highest incremental
growth during the forecast period.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108006187/en/