Global Sensing Devices Market for Farms 2018-2022 | Launch of New Sensing Devices for Farms to Boost Growth | Technavio

01/09/2019 | 01:26am EST

The global sensing devices market for farms is expected to post a CAGR of over 8% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108006187/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global sensing devices market for farms ...

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global sensing devices market for farms from 2018-2022 (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the global sensing devices for farms market is the farmer focus on improving soil health. From monitoring the moisture to determining the nutrient content of the soil, the sensing devices used in farms allow farmers to maintain the overall health of the soil. Thus, several vendors are launching sensing devices in the market to optimize yield. Therefore, the growing focus among farmers to improve soil health is expected to influence the sale of soil management sensing devices and propel the growth of the global sensing devices market for farms during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the launch of new sensing devices for farms will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global sensing devices for farms market 2018-2022 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2018-2022.

Global sensing devices for farms market: Launch of new sensing devices for farms

With the aim to provide more benefits to farmers, vendors in the market are launching new models of sensing devices. The new sensing technologies deliver crop health insights, allow farmers to undertake smart farming management, and determine the overall nutritional status of crops. These innovative models also create a digital farming ecosystem to help farmers take agronomic decisions to protect and increase the yield. The increasing availability of such advanced devices for farms is expected to support market growth during the forecast period.

“Smart farming which includes the use of devices to map, monitor and respond to changes in farms is gaining immense popularity across the world. By using sensing technologies, farmers can get crop-related data combined with data about climatic changes that can affect yield. Thus, the growth in smart farming practices is likely to stimulate the growth of the global sensing devices market for farms during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on agricultural equipment.

Global sensing devices for farms market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global sensing devices for farms market by product (soil management sensing devices, water management sensing devices, and climate management sensing devices), and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas region led the market in 2017, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. Although the APAC region held the smallest share of the market in 2017, it is expected to register the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.