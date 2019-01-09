The global sensing devices market for farms is expected to post a CAGR of over 8% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

A key factor driving the growth of the global sensing devices for farms market is the farmer focus on improving soil health. From monitoring the moisture to determining the nutrient content of the soil, the sensing devices used in farms allow farmers to maintain the overall health of the soil. Thus, several vendors are launching sensing devices in the market to optimize yield. Therefore, the growing focus among farmers to improve soil health is expected to influence the sale of soil management sensing devices and propel the growth of the global sensing devices market for farms during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the launch of new sensing devices for farms will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global sensing devices for farms market 2018-2022 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2018-2022.

Global sensing devices for farms market: Launch of new sensing devices for farms

With the aim to provide more benefits to farmers, vendors in the market are launching new models of sensing devices. The new sensing technologies deliver crop health insights, allow farmers to undertake smart farming management, and determine the overall nutritional status of crops. These innovative models also create a digital farming ecosystem to help farmers take agronomic decisions to protect and increase the yield. The increasing availability of such advanced devices for farms is expected to support market growth during the forecast period.

“Smart farming which includes the use of devices to map, monitor and respond to changes in farms is gaining immense popularity across the world. By using sensing technologies, farmers can get crop-related data combined with data about climatic changes that can affect yield. Thus, the growth in smart farming practices is likely to stimulate the growth of the global sensing devices market for farms during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on agricultural equipment.

Global sensing devices for farms market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global sensing devices for farms market by product (soil management sensing devices, water management sensing devices, and climate management sensing devices), and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas region led the market in 2017, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. Although the APAC region held the smallest share of the market in 2017, it is expected to register the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.

