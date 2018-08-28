Global Sensors for the Internet of Things (IOT) Markets 2016-2017 & 2018-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Sensors for the Internet of Things (IoT): Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scope of the report includes an overview of the global market for IoT sensors as well as analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016 and 2017, the latter considered the base year, as well as estimates for 2018 to 2023, with projections of CAGR in the forecast period.

The report includes a discussion of technological, regulatory and competitive elements as well as economic trends affecting the market. It also explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global IoT sensor market and current trends within the industry.

The report includes discussions of the types of IoT sensors, including pressure sensors, temperature sensors, light sensors, chemical sensors, motion sensors and others. This report also covers the following verticals: home, industrial, automotive, security and emergency, retail logistics, healthcare, agriculture, power and utilities, environment, and water and waste management. The discussion of chemical sensors covers chemical, gas and humidity sensors.

The report concludes with detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global IoT sensor market.

Report Includes

Country specific data and analysis for China, India, Japan, France, Germany, UK, U.S., Brazil and South Africa

Characterization and quantification of the market potential for IoT sensors by type, end user industry, and geographical region

Discussion of technological, regulatory and competitive elements as well as economic trends affecting the future marketplace for IoT sensors

Assessment of major drivers, restraints, current trends and technological advancements that have a major say in the global IoT sensors market

Insight into how new technology shaped by new requirements for IoT applications will create new product categories or bring new life through adaptations to existing products

Company profiles of major players in the industry, including Cooper Instruments & Systems, CTS Corp., Delphi Corp., Emerson Process Management, GE Measurement & Control and Rockwell Automation

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary And Highlights

Chapter 3 Sensors For The IoT Market Overview

Chapter 4 Sensors For The IoT Market Breakdown By Type Of Sensors

Chapter 5 Sensors For The IoT Market Breakdown By End-User Industry

Chapter 6 Sensors For The IoT Market Breakdown By Region

Chapter 7 Competitive Analysis

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Accel Ab

Aleph America

Alps Electric Co. Ltd.

Cooper Instruments & Systems

CTS Corp.

Custom Sensors & Technologies (Cst)

Delphi Corp.

Denso Corp.

Flir Systems Inc.

Ge Measurement & Control

Gpixel Inc.

Hans Turck Gmbh & Co. Kg

Hitachi Automotive Systems

Honeywell International Inc.

Leddartech Inc.

Litellfuse Inc.

Memsic, Inc

Micronas Semiconductor Holding Ag

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Mts Systems Corp.

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Rfmicron Inc.

Robert Bosch Gmbh

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Schrader International Inc.

Senseor Sas

Sensirion Ag

Sick Ag

TDK Corp.

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Tekscan Inc.

Vishay Precision Group

