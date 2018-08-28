Global Sensors for the Internet of Things (IOT) Markets 2016-2017 & 2018-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Sensors
for the Internet of Things (IoT): Global Markets" report has
been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of the report includes an overview of the global market for
IoT sensors as well as analyses of global market trends, with data from
2016 and 2017, the latter considered the base year, as well as estimates
for 2018 to 2023, with projections of CAGR in the forecast period.
The report includes a discussion of technological, regulatory and
competitive elements as well as economic trends affecting the market. It
also explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global IoT
sensor market and current trends within the industry.
The report includes discussions of the types of IoT sensors, including
pressure sensors, temperature sensors, light sensors, chemical sensors,
motion sensors and others. This report also covers the following
verticals: home, industrial, automotive, security and emergency, retail
logistics, healthcare, agriculture, power and utilities, environment,
and water and waste management. The discussion of chemical sensors
covers chemical, gas and humidity sensors.
The report concludes with detailed profiles of the major vendors in the
global IoT sensor market.
Report Includes
-
Country specific data and analysis for China, India, Japan, France,
Germany, UK, U.S., Brazil and South Africa
-
Characterization and quantification of the market potential for IoT
sensors by type, end user industry, and geographical region
-
Discussion of technological, regulatory and competitive elements as
well as economic trends affecting the future marketplace for IoT
sensors
-
Assessment of major drivers, restraints, current trends and
technological advancements that have a major say in the global IoT
sensors market
-
Insight into how new technology shaped by new requirements for IoT
applications will create new product categories or bring new life
through adaptations to existing products
-
Company profiles of major players in the industry, including Cooper
Instruments & Systems, CTS Corp., Delphi Corp., Emerson Process
Management, GE Measurement & Control and Rockwell Automation
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary And Highlights
Chapter 3 Sensors For The IoT Market Overview
Chapter 4 Sensors For The IoT Market Breakdown By Type Of Sensors
Chapter 5 Sensors For The IoT Market Breakdown By End-User Industry
Chapter 6 Sensors For The IoT Market Breakdown By Region
Chapter 7 Competitive Analysis
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
-
Accel Ab
-
Aleph America
-
Alps Electric Co. Ltd.
-
Cooper Instruments & Systems
-
CTS Corp.
-
Custom Sensors & Technologies (Cst)
-
Delphi Corp.
-
Denso Corp.
-
Flir Systems Inc.
-
Ge Measurement & Control
-
Gpixel Inc.
-
Hans Turck Gmbh & Co. Kg
-
Hitachi Automotive Systems
-
Honeywell International Inc.
-
Leddartech Inc.
-
Litellfuse Inc.
-
Memsic, Inc
-
Micronas Semiconductor Holding Ag
-
Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
-
Mts Systems Corp.
-
Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
-
NXP Semiconductors N.V.
-
Rfmicron Inc.
-
Robert Bosch Gmbh
-
Rockwell Automation
-
Schneider Electric
-
Schrader International Inc.
-
Senseor Sas
-
Sensirion Ag
-
Sick Ag
-
TDK Corp.
-
TE Connectivity Ltd.
-
Tekscan Inc.
-
Vishay Precision Group
