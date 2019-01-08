Log in
Global Server Rail Kit Market 2019-2023 | Rising Deployment of Edge Computing to Boost Demand | Technavio

01/08/2019 | 12:00am EST

Technavio analysts forecast the global server rail kit market to grow at a CAGR of close to 8% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107006127/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global server rail kit market from 2019- ...

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global server rail kit market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The increasing implementation of AI by enterprises is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global server rail kit market 2019-2023. Artificial intelligence (AI) is all the rage these days and the value of incorporating this technology into various processes is being recognized by several enterprises worldwide. AI is gaining popularity among enterprises, thanks to its capability to derive useful insights from huge amounts of information. It not only increases the efficiency of enterprises but also provides them a platform to efficiently understand their huge customer base. The most widely used AI-powered solutions are in predictive analytics, machine learning, and natural language processing.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global server rail kit market is the rising deployment of edge computing:

Global server rail kit market: Rising deployment of edge computing

With the aim to make effective business decisions, enterprise rely on cloud computing to create a big pool of data and use data analysis to operationalize, structure, and analyze the data. Edge computing is an efficient way for data center management that helps in storing the data and processes it near the place where it originates before sending to the central server. The advantage of edge computing is that the stored content remains close to the client machine, thereby, reducing latency and improving server response. Edge computing networks are predominantly deployed by SMEs, small industries, and institutes.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on IT hardware, “With the emergence of Smart Revolution, which includes the development of smart homes, smart cities, and smart grid, a large amount of data is being created. The processing of huge data is not feasible on small-scale offsite platforms. Therefore, the increasing demand for big data analytics to process data and generate useful information has propelled the demand for hyperscale data centers (HDC) and server rail kits.”

Global server rail kit market: Segmentation analysis

The global server rail kit market research report provides market segmentation by application (rack servers, and blade servers), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2018, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. Although the APAC region held the smallest share of the market in 2018, it is expected to register the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
