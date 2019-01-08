Global Server Rail Kit Market 2019-2023 | Rising Deployment of Edge Computing to Boost Demand | Technavio

Technavio
analysts forecast the global server rail kit market to grow at a CAGR of
close to 8% during the forecast period, according to their latest market
research report.
The increasing implementation of AI by enterprises is one of the major
trends being witnessed in the global
server rail kit market 2019-2023.
Artificial intelligence (AI) is all the rage these days and the value of
incorporating this technology into various processes is being recognized
by several enterprises worldwide. AI is gaining popularity among
enterprises, thanks to its capability to derive useful insights from
huge amounts of information. It not only increases the efficiency of
enterprises but also provides them a platform to efficiently understand
their huge customer base. The most widely used AI-powered solutions are
in predictive analytics, machine learning, and natural language
processing.
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to
the growth of the global server rail kit market is the rising deployment
of edge computing:
Global server rail kit market: Rising
deployment of edge computing
With the aim to make effective business decisions, enterprise rely on
cloud computing to create a big pool of data and use data analysis to
operationalize, structure, and analyze the data. Edge computing is an
efficient way for data center management that helps in storing the data
and processes it near the place where it originates before sending to
the central server. The advantage of edge computing is that the stored
content remains close to the client machine, thereby, reducing latency
and improving server response. Edge computing networks are predominantly
deployed by SMEs, small industries, and institutes.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on IT hardware,
“With the emergence of Smart Revolution, which includes the development
of smart homes, smart cities, and smart grid, a large amount of data is
being created. The processing of huge data is not feasible on
small-scale offsite platforms. Therefore, the increasing demand for big
data analytics to process data and generate useful information has
propelled the demand for hyperscale data centers (HDC) and server rail
kits.”
Global server rail kit market: Segmentation
analysis
The global server rail kit market research report provides market
segmentation by application (rack servers, and blade servers), and by
region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis
of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers,
opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.
The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2018, followed by
EMEA and APAC respectively. Although the APAC region held the smallest
share of the market in 2018, it is expected to register the highest
incremental growth during the forecast period.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
