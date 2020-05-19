Global Sex Toys Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Ansell Ltd. and Church & Dwight Co. Inc. | Technavio

The global sex toys market is expected to grow by USD 9.83 billion as per Technavio. Healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6%. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200519005715/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sex Toys Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Sex Toys Market Analysis Report by Product (Adult vibrators, Dildos, Erection rings, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/global-sex-toys-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the increasing popularity of sex toys. In addition, the growing awareness of the health benefits of sex toys is anticipated to boost the growth of the sex toys market.

The increasing popularity of sex toys due to the rising awareness and changing perceptions of users will be one of the major drivers in the global market. A large variety of sex toys are currently available in the market which include romantic toys, luxury love devices, and kinky play toys. The growing acceptance of sex toys, where they are no longer considered taboo, has allowed many couples to enhance their sexual lives with the use of sex toys such as vibrators. Further, the presence of online channels such as Amazon.com Inc. and specialty sex toy stores enables consumers to purchase these products with ease. These factors will fuel the growth of the global sex toys market during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Sex Toys Companies:

Ansell Ltd.

Ansell Ltd. has its business operations under two segments such as industrial and healthcare. The company offers a wide range of sex toys for women and men such as vibrators, spinners, and others.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. operates the business under various segments such as consumer domestic, consumer international, and specialty products division. The product offered by the company is TROJAN Pulse Compact Vibrating Massager.

Doc Johnson Enterprises

Doc Johnson Enterprises operates the business under a unified business segment. The company’s key offering includes iRide. This product is offered as a vibrator and has two independently controlled motors.

LELOi AB

LELOi AB offers a range of sexual products such as vibrators, massagers, dildos, and condoms, which are sold under the LELO brand. The company's key offerings include SONA Cruise, which is offered as a sonic clitoral massager.

Luvu Brands Inc.

LUVU BRANDS Inc. operates the businesses under the following segments: direct, wholesale, and other. The company’s key offering in the sex toys market includes BARCELONA LEATHER & FAUX FUR CUFFS. This product is made from quality leather and features nickel-plated hardware.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Sex Toys Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

Adult vibrators

Dildos

Erection rings

Others

Sex Toys Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

MEA

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200519005715/en/