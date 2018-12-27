Global Shape Memory Alloy Market 2018-2022 | Biocompatibility of Nitinol to Promote Growth | Technavio

The global shape memory alloy market is expected to post a CAGR of over 9%
during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research
report by Technavio.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181227005291/en/
Technavio has released a new market research report on the global shape memory alloy market for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the biocompatibility of
Nitinol. Biocompatibility is a commonly used term in biomedical. It
refers to the ability of biomaterials to not produce toxic elements when
it comes in contact with living tissues. Bio-materials are used to
produce medical devices that are usually inserted in a body for a
considerable time. For example, orthodontic braces and stents are used
for the alignment of teeth and for coronary heart treatments.
This market research report on the global
shape memory alloy market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of
the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during
the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major
factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and
contribute to its growth or decline.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
Global shape memory alloy market: Competitive
landscape
The level of rivalry between vendors is low in the global shape memory
alloy market. It is because most of the applications of shape memory
alloys such as biomedical, automotive, and aerospace and defense are
technologically sensitive fields. Therefore, buyers usually sign
long-term agreements with vendors and restrict vendors from selling a
certain variant of shape memory alloys to other buyers. This leads to
vendors mostly dealing with their existing buyers.
“Factors such as complex approval processes, especially for medical
grade Nitinol and aerospace and defense-grade shape memory alloy limit
the threat of new entrants in these sectors. However, emerging
applications of shape memory alloys in consumer products and in civil
engineering support the entry of new vendors,” says a senior analyst
at Technavio.
Global shape memory alloy market: Segmentation
analysis
This market research report segments the global shape memory alloy
market by application (biomedical, automotive, aerospace and defense,
and consumer products) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the
Americas).
The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of over 47%.
This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, however,
there will be a decrease in its market share.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181227005291/en/