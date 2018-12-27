Log in
Global Shape Memory Alloy Market 2018-2022 | Biocompatibility of Nitinol to Promote Growth | Technavio

12/27/2018 | 05:38pm CET

The global shape memory alloy market is expected to post a CAGR of over 9% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181227005291/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global shape memory alloy market for the ...

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global shape memory alloy market for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the biocompatibility of Nitinol. Biocompatibility is a commonly used term in biomedical. It refers to the ability of biomaterials to not produce toxic elements when it comes in contact with living tissues. Bio-materials are used to produce medical devices that are usually inserted in a body for a considerable time. For example, orthodontic braces and stents are used for the alignment of teeth and for coronary heart treatments.

This market research report on the global shape memory alloy market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Global shape memory alloy market: Competitive landscape

The level of rivalry between vendors is low in the global shape memory alloy market. It is because most of the applications of shape memory alloys such as biomedical, automotive, and aerospace and defense are technologically sensitive fields. Therefore, buyers usually sign long-term agreements with vendors and restrict vendors from selling a certain variant of shape memory alloys to other buyers. This leads to vendors mostly dealing with their existing buyers.

“Factors such as complex approval processes, especially for medical grade Nitinol and aerospace and defense-grade shape memory alloy limit the threat of new entrants in these sectors. However, emerging applications of shape memory alloys in consumer products and in civil engineering support the entry of new vendors,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global shape memory alloy market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global shape memory alloy market by application (biomedical, automotive, aerospace and defense, and consumer products) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of over 47%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, however, there will be a decrease in its market share.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
