Global Shared Services Market 2017-2021 | Emergence of Robotics Process Automation to Boost Growth | Technavio

According to the latest market research report released by Technavio,
the global shared services market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of
close to 17% during the forecast period. The digital transformation of
SSC is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.
This research report titled 'Global
Shared Services Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth
analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends.
It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market
segments and all geographical regions.
The market research analysis categorizes the global shared services
market into the following functional applications:
In 2016, the F&A segment accounted for the largest share of around 26%
of the global shared services market. This was followed by the IT, SCM,
HR, and CRM segment.
Global shared services market: Top emerging trend
The emergence of robotics process automation is a key trend in the IT
professional services space. Robotics process automation (RPA) is a
comprehensive IT solution, which is developed through advanced
technologies such as AI, intelligent systems, and automated software
programs. RPA can be used to automate the manual business processes
across several functions in organizations such as F&A, HR, and SCM. RPA
eliminates manual errors in the business processes of organizations and
enhances operational efficiencies. The use of RPA in SSCs is gradually
increasing to automate the routine business processes so that
organizations can share data and enterprise resources within their
business units.
Technavio’s report provides expert market research on the following
topics:
Executive Report
-
Market Outline
-
Global Shared Services Market Overview
Market Insights
-
Market Sizing and Forecasts
-
Market Growth
-
Market Drivers and Challenges
-
Key Emerging Trends
Market Segmentation Analysis
-
Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, EMEA)
-
Key leading countries
-
Market segmentation by functional applications (F&A, HR, SCM, IT, CRM)
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
-
Analysis of top vendors (Cognizant, Infosys, SAP, TCS, and Wipro)
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
