Global Shared Services Market 2017-2021 | Emergence of Robotics Process Automation to Boost Growth | Technavio

According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global shared services market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of close to 17% during the forecast period. The digital transformation of SSC is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This research report titled 'Global Shared Services Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global shared services market into the following functional applications:

F&A

HR

SCM

IT

CRM

In 2016, the F&A segment accounted for the largest share of around 26% of the global shared services market. This was followed by the IT, SCM, HR, and CRM segment.

Global shared services market: Top emerging trend

The emergence of robotics process automation is a key trend in the IT professional services space. Robotics process automation (RPA) is a comprehensive IT solution, which is developed through advanced technologies such as AI, intelligent systems, and automated software programs. RPA can be used to automate the manual business processes across several functions in organizations such as F&A, HR, and SCM. RPA eliminates manual errors in the business processes of organizations and enhances operational efficiencies. The use of RPA in SSCs is gradually increasing to automate the routine business processes so that organizations can share data and enterprise resources within their business units.

