Global Shared Services Market 2017-2021 | Emergence of Robotics Process Automation to Boost Growth | Technavio

09/17/2018 | 09:15pm CEST

According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global shared services market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of close to 17% during the forecast period. The digital transformation of SSC is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180917005700/en/

According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global shared services mar ...

According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global shared services market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of close to 17% until 2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Shared Services Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

The market research analysis categorizes the global shared services market into the following functional applications:

  • F&A
  • HR
  • SCM
  • IT
  • CRM

In 2016, the F&A segment accounted for the largest share of around 26% of the global shared services market. This was followed by the IT, SCM, HR, and CRM segment.

Global shared services market: Top emerging trend

The emergence of robotics process automation is a key trend in the IT professional services space. Robotics process automation (RPA) is a comprehensive IT solution, which is developed through advanced technologies such as AI, intelligent systems, and automated software programs. RPA can be used to automate the manual business processes across several functions in organizations such as F&A, HR, and SCM. RPA eliminates manual errors in the business processes of organizations and enhances operational efficiencies. The use of RPA in SSCs is gradually increasing to automate the routine business processes so that organizations can share data and enterprise resources within their business units.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio’s report provides expert market research on the following topics:

Executive Report

  • Market Outline
  • Global Shared Services Market Overview

Market Insights

  • Market Sizing and Forecasts
  • Market Growth
  • Market Drivers and Challenges
  • Key Emerging Trends

Market Segmentation Analysis

  • Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, EMEA)
  • Key leading countries
  • Market segmentation by functional applications (F&A, HR, SCM, IT, CRM)

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario
  • Analysis of top vendors (Cognizant, Infosys, SAP, TCS, and Wipro)

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
