Global Shares Weaken Ahead of New Wave of Tariffs

By Ben St. Clair

Global stocks were mostly down Wednesday as the U.S. finalized a new round of tariffs on Chinese goods.

The Stoxx Europe 600 dropped 0.3% in early trading, with the health care sector leading declines.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei edged lower 0.1% while Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.2%.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.3% and the Shenzhen A Share index dropped 1.9% as the Trump administration completed plans Tuesday to impose tariffs on an additional $16 billion of Chinese imports. The penalties, which were widely expected and would take effect Aug. 23, brings the total amount of Chinese goods covered by tariffs to $50 billion.

China announced plans to retaliate with duties on an equivalent amount of U.S. goods.

Meanwhile, surging imports helped narrow China's trade surplus in July to $28.05 billion, below the $39.10 billion expected by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

The country's trade surplus with the U.S. also narrowed, falling to $28.09 billion in July from a record monthly high of $28.90 billion in June, data showed.

In the U.S., trade concerns are beginning to dampen small businesses sentiment, as optimism for growth fell in July to its lowest level since the 2016 presidential election, according to a monthly survey of more than 750 small firms for The Wall Street Journal by Vistage Worldwide Inc.

Still, U.S. economic data has pointed to a strong economy, and investors have been optimistic as companies reported positive earnings growth this year. Unfilled jobs are growing in nearly every industry amid an expanding economy and a historically low unemployment rate, which was 3.9% last month. The problem is most acute in a few fields, led by transportation.

Elsewhere in markets, yields on 10-year U.S. Treasurys edged down to 2.970% from 2.973% Tuesday. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the currency against 16 others, was down 0.1%.

In commodities, Brent crude was nearly flat at $74.63 a barrel, while gold rose 0.4% to $1,223.60 an ounce.

