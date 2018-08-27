Global Sheet Metal Market 2018-2022 with Cargill, Crisp Malting, GrainCorp, Grain Millers, Groupe Soufflet & Maltexo Dominating - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Sheet Metal Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The global sheet metal market to grow at a CAGR of 4.09% during the
period 2018-2022.
Global Sheet Metal Market 2018-2022 has been prepared based on an
in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report
covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming
years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors
operating in this market. The global sheet market is segmented by
product into hot rolled steel, cold rolled steel and others.
The high investments for developing 3D technologies around the world is
encouraging sheet metal vendors to adopt this technology into their
production line to increase speed of work and reduce production time.
The automotive and aerospace industries are expected to be the leading
users of 3D technology during the forecast period. This trend of
adoption of 3D technologies in manufacturing sectors and sheet metal
production will drive the growth of the sheet metal market.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the
growth in machine tools market. Increasing automotive production, switch
to electric vehicles and growth in renewable power projects are some of
the factors driving growth of the machine tools market which in turn
will fuel the growth of sheet metal market for the next five years. The
establishment of manufacturing facilities will also increase the demand
for machine tools thereby contributing to sheet metal market growth.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the
growth of this market is the fluctuating costs of raw materials. The
cost of sheet metal is directly affected by price fluctuations of raw
materials such as aluminum, iron, stainless steel, silver and copper.
The volatility of raw material cost affects the vendors significantly.
Moreover, sudden hike in raw material price can lead to low demand and
high inventory cost. These factors are expected to impede the sheet
metal market growth during the forecast period.
Key vendors
-
Cargill
-
Crisp Malting
-
GrainCorp
-
Grain Millers
-
Groupe Soufflet
-
Maltexo
Key Topics Covered:
01: Executive Summary
02: Scope Of The Report
03: Research Methodology
04: Market Landscape
05: Market Sizing
06: Five Forces Analysis
07: Customer Landscape
08: Market Segmentation By End-User
09: Market Segmentation By Product
10: Regional Landscape
11: Decision Framework
12: Drivers And Challenges
13: Market Trends
14: Vendor Landscape
15: Vendor Analysis
16: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gmstg9/global_sheet?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180827005436/en/