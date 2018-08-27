Log in
Global Sheet Metal Market 2018-2022 with Cargill, Crisp Malting, GrainCorp, Grain Millers, Groupe Soufflet & Maltexo Dominating - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/27/2018 | 06:05pm CEST

The "Global Sheet Metal Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sheet metal market to grow at a CAGR of 4.09% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Sheet Metal Market 2018-2022 has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. The global sheet market is segmented by product into hot rolled steel, cold rolled steel and others.

The high investments for developing 3D technologies around the world is encouraging sheet metal vendors to adopt this technology into their production line to increase speed of work and reduce production time. The automotive and aerospace industries are expected to be the leading users of 3D technology during the forecast period. This trend of adoption of 3D technologies in manufacturing sectors and sheet metal production will drive the growth of the sheet metal market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growth in machine tools market. Increasing automotive production, switch to electric vehicles and growth in renewable power projects are some of the factors driving growth of the machine tools market which in turn will fuel the growth of sheet metal market for the next five years. The establishment of manufacturing facilities will also increase the demand for machine tools thereby contributing to sheet metal market growth.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the fluctuating costs of raw materials. The cost of sheet metal is directly affected by price fluctuations of raw materials such as aluminum, iron, stainless steel, silver and copper. The volatility of raw material cost affects the vendors significantly. Moreover, sudden hike in raw material price can lead to low demand and high inventory cost. These factors are expected to impede the sheet metal market growth during the forecast period.

Key vendors

  • Cargill
  • Crisp Malting
  • GrainCorp
  • Grain Millers
  • Groupe Soufflet
  • Maltexo

Key Topics Covered:

01: Executive Summary

02: Scope Of The Report

03: Research Methodology

04: Market Landscape

05: Market Sizing

06: Five Forces Analysis

07: Customer Landscape

08: Market Segmentation By End-User

09: Market Segmentation By Product

10: Regional Landscape

11: Decision Framework

12: Drivers And Challenges

13: Market Trends

14: Vendor Landscape

15: Vendor Analysis

16: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gmstg9/global_sheet?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
