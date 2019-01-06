Log in
Global Shipbuilding Market 2019-2023| Increasing Seaborne Trading to Encourage Growth| Technavio

01/06/2019 | 07:55am EST

Technavio analysts forecast the global shipbuilding market to grow at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190106005078/en/

Technavio analysts forecast the global shipbuilding market to grow at a CAGR of over 2% by 2023. (Gr ...

The use of 3D printing in shipbuilding is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global shipbuilding market 2019-2023. Three-dimensional printing is a computer-controlled process in which materials are layered consecutively to form objects. The shipbuilding industry is adopting the 3D printing technology in order to improve efficiencies and quality of the manufactured part. This technology is also expected to improve the design standards.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global shipbuilding market is the increasing seaborne trading:

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global shipbuilding market is the increasing seaborne trading:

Global shipbuilding market: Increasing seaborne trading

In the last couple of decades, the shipping industry has recorded an increase in the total trade volume. Rapid industrialization and the liberalization of economies are the prominent factors propelling trade volumes between two countries. The increasing economic activities, such as foreign direct investments have heightened consumer purchasing power. This has increased the demand for consumer products.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automotive manufacturing, “Advances in technology is another factor contributing to the seaborne trading. Factors such as improved fuel efficiency and multi-fuel engine have made shipping an efficient method of transportation. Thus, shipping is one of the fuel-efficient and carbon-friendly forms of commercial transport.”

Global shipbuilding market: Segmentation analysis

The global shipbuilding market research report provides market segmentation by the application (commercial and defense), by end-user (hospitals and clinics, ASCs, dialysis centers, and others), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The commercial segment held the largest market share in 2018, accounting for nearly 63% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2018 with a market share of over 43%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2023.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
