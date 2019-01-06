Global Shipbuilding Market 2019-2023| Increasing Seaborne Trading to Encourage Growth| Technavio

Technavio
The use of 3D printing in shipbuilding is one of the major trends being
witnessed in the global
shipbuilding market 2019-2023. Three-dimensional printing is a
computer-controlled process in which materials are layered consecutively
to form objects. The shipbuilding industry is adopting the 3D printing
technology in order to improve efficiencies and quality of the
manufactured part. This technology is also expected to improve the
design standards.
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to
the growth of the global shipbuilding market is the increasing seaborne
trading:
Global shipbuilding market: Increasing seaborne
trading
In the last couple of decades, the shipping industry has recorded an
increase in the total trade volume. Rapid industrialization and the
liberalization of economies are the prominent factors propelling trade
volumes between two countries. The increasing economic activities, such
as foreign direct investments have heightened consumer purchasing power.
This has increased the demand for consumer products.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automotive
manufacturing, “Advances in technology is another factor contributing
to the seaborne trading. Factors such as improved fuel efficiency and
multi-fuel engine have made shipping an efficient method of
transportation. Thus, shipping is one of the fuel-efficient and
carbon-friendly forms of commercial transport.”
Global shipbuilding market: Segmentation
analysis
The global shipbuilding market research report provides market
segmentation by the application (commercial and defense), by end-user
(hospitals and clinics, ASCs, dialysis centers, and others), and by
region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis
of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers,
opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.
The commercial segment held the largest market share in 2018, accounting
for nearly 63% of the market. This application segment is expected to
dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.
APAC led the market in 2018 with a market share of over 43%. This region
is expected to dominate the market through 2023.
