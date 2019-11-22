Global Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market 2019-2023| Evolving Opportunities with ADDMEDICA and Bristol-Myers Squibb | Technavio

The global sickle cell disease treatment market is poised to grow by USD 1.85 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 112-page research report with TOC on "Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market Analysis Report by Indication (Sickle cell anemia, Sickle cell beta thalassemia, and Others), by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2023"

The market is driven by the high prevalence of sickle cell disease. In addition, the advent of regenerative therapy is anticipated to further boost the growth of the sickle cell disease treatment market.

In the last few years, the sickle cell trait had increased significantly among patients, resulting in the rising number of sickle cell disease cases. It is more prevalent among African-Americans and the number of patients affected by this disease is expected to increase significantly. These factors will increase the demand for sickle cell disease treatment, which will boost market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market Companies:

ADDMEDICA

ADDMEDICA operates businesses under the pharmaceuticals and medical devices segments. The treatment offered by the company is Siklos. It is a hydroxyurea-based treatment for pediatric patients with sickle cell anemia.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb operates the business under the segment, biopharmaceuticals. The company’s key offering includes DROXIA (hydroxyurea capsules) which is available for oral use as capsules with 200 mg, 300 mg, and 400 mg hydroxyurea. It is an antimetabolite used to reduce the frequency of pain and the rate of blood transfusion in patients with sickle cell anemia.

Emmaus Medical

Emmaus Medical has business operations under the pharmaceuticals segment. The treatment offered by the company is Endari (L-glutamine oral powder) which is used for the reduction of acute complications associated with sickle cell disease in patients aged five years and older. It is available in 5 grams of L-glutamine powder per paper-foil-plastic laminate packet.

Novartis

Novartis operates the business under three segments, which include innovative medicines, Sandoz, and Alcon. The company’s key offering includes Crizanlizumab. It is a P selectin inhibitor that is being studied in Phase III of clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell anemia.

Pfizer

Pfizer operates the business under the following segments: innovative health and essential health. The company’s key offering in the sickle cell disease treatment market include Rivipansel. It is a pan-selectin inhibitor that is being developed in partnership with GlycoMimetics to treat the vaso-occlusive pain caused by sickle cell disease.

Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

Sickle cell anemia

Sickle beta thalassemia

Others

Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

Asia

Europe

ROW

North America

