Global Silicon on Insulator (SOI) Market 2019-2023| Growing Adoption of AR and VR Technologies to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global silicon on insulator (SOI) market is expected to post a CAGR
of close to 25%, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.
However, the market is expected to decelerate on a year-on-year basis,
during the period 2019-2023.
A key factor driving the growth of the market is a growing need for
low-power, low-cost semiconductor solutions. The evolution of
electronics is driving the development of smaller and more efficient
chipsets and processors, which can offer greater performance in smaller
die sizes. The growing demand for chipsets in low-power computing
applications, such as battery-driven devices with limited power supply,
has led to the adoption of SOI wafers in chipset manufacturing. The SOI
technology offers several benefits over the traditional bulk CMOS
technology, and such benefits help in driving down the cost of wafer
fabrication and the power consumption of chipsets. Die shrinking is a
process used by semiconductor manufacturers, which uses advanced
fabrication techniques to produce more dies from a single silicon wafer.
SOI is such a technology that helps reduce the die size, allowing more
dies to be extracted from a single wafer, thereby reducing the
manufacturing cost per chip.
This market research report on the global
silicon on insulator (SOI) market 2019-2023 also provides an
analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market
outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging
trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact
the market and contribute to its growth or decline.
In this report, Technavio highlights the growing adoption of AR and VR
technologies as one of the key emerging trends in the global silicon on
insulator (SOI) market:
Global silicon on insulator (SOI) market:
Growing adoption of AR and VR technologies
AR is a technology that superimposes information, such as text or
images, over the real-world view of an environment. VR is a technology
that allows users to experience a simulated world or environment. The
commercial interest in these technologies has accelerated considerably
in recent years, especially in the aerospace and defense, automotive,
gaming, research, medicine and healthcare, and marketing applications.
Companies such as Microsoft, Google, and Philips have been making
significant investments in AR/VR technologies, expecting future growth.
The global VR market alone was valued at about $19.37 billion in 2018.
The development of AR/VR technologies is mainly focused on mobility and
connected devices, and the key components of these devices include
microprocessors, sensors, displays, and input devices. To keep up with
the growing demand for AR/VR technologies, semiconductor manufacturers
have started focusing on developing low-power processors and other
components based on SOI technology.
“Apart from growing adoption of AR and VR technologies, other factors
boosting the growth of the market are increase in the outsourcing of
activities in the semiconductor industry, and growing demand for
high-end smartphones, smart wearables, and IoT devices,” says a
senior analyst at Technavio for research on information technology.
Global silicon on insulator (SOI) market:
Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global silicon on insulator
(SOI) market by product (RF-SOI, FD-SOI, PD-SOI, others) and
geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The RF-SOI segment led the market in 2018 with a market share of more
than 44%, followed by FD-SOI, and PD-SOI respectively. However, during
the forecast period, the FD-SOI segment is expected to register the
highest incremental growth, followed by the others segment.
