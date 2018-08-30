Global Silicone Adhesives Market Outlook to 2026: A $3.75 Billion Opportunity, Driven by Increased Demand from Various End-Use Industries - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Silicone
Adhesives - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been
added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the global silicone adhesives market accounted
for $2.14 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $3.75 billion by 2026
growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2017 to 2026.
The growth of this market is mainly driven by increased demand for
silicone adhesives in various end-use industries owing their superior
properties, such as high flexibility, gap filling capability, long
durability, excellent UV stability and high temperature resistance.
The major factors for market growth are growing usage of silicone
adhesives in automotive, electronics and aerospace & defense sectors,
technological developments of silicone adhesives, innovative products in
the medical industry, and rising demand from emerging regions. However,
volatile raw material prices and sluggish growth in developed countries
hampers the growth of this market to some extent.
In 2017, the one-component segment dominated the global silicone
adhesives market due to increasing applications in transportation and
construction industries.
The building & construction segment contributed majority of share to
ward the silicone adhesives market during 2017, due the rising adoption
of silicone sealants for construction purposes. The automotive segment
is expected to emerge as the fastest growing segment on account of
increasing investment by major companies in countries such as China,
India, Vietnam and Thailand that posses favourable market conditions
such as inexpensive labour and governmental incentives.
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5 Global Silicone Adhesives Market, By Type
6 Global Silicone Adhesives Market, By Technology
7 Global Silicone Adhesives Market, By Vertical
8 Global Silicone Adhesives Market, By Geography
9 Key Developments
10 Company Profiling
-
3M Company
-
ACC Silicone Ltd.
-
Adhesives Research Inc.
-
Avery Dennison Corporation
-
Bluestar Silicones (Acquired by Elkem)
-
Delo Industrial Adhesives LLC
-
Dow Corning Corporation
-
Dymax Corporation
-
H.B. Fuller
-
Henkel AG & Company
-
Hernon Manufacturing Inc.
-
KCC Silicone
-
Masterbond
-
Momentive Performance Materials Inc.
-
Panacol-Elosol GmbH
-
Quantum Silicones
-
Sika
-
Threebond Holdings Co. Ltd.
-
Wacker Chemie AG
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/h2p7hl/global_silicone?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180830005334/en/