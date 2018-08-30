Global Silicone Adhesives Market Outlook to 2026: A $3.75 Billion Opportunity, Driven by Increased Demand from Various End-Use Industries - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Silicone Adhesives - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the global silicone adhesives market accounted for $2.14 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $3.75 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2017 to 2026.

The growth of this market is mainly driven by increased demand for silicone adhesives in various end-use industries owing their superior properties, such as high flexibility, gap filling capability, long durability, excellent UV stability and high temperature resistance.

The major factors for market growth are growing usage of silicone adhesives in automotive, electronics and aerospace & defense sectors, technological developments of silicone adhesives, innovative products in the medical industry, and rising demand from emerging regions. However, volatile raw material prices and sluggish growth in developed countries hampers the growth of this market to some extent.

In 2017, the one-component segment dominated the global silicone adhesives market due to increasing applications in transportation and construction industries.

The building & construction segment contributed majority of share to ward the silicone adhesives market during 2017, due the rising adoption of silicone sealants for construction purposes. The automotive segment is expected to emerge as the fastest growing segment on account of increasing investment by major companies in countries such as China, India, Vietnam and Thailand that posses favourable market conditions such as inexpensive labour and governmental incentives.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5 Global Silicone Adhesives Market, By Type

6 Global Silicone Adhesives Market, By Technology

7 Global Silicone Adhesives Market, By Vertical

8 Global Silicone Adhesives Market, By Geography

9 Key Developments

10 Company Profiling

