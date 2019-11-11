Log in
Global Silicone Surfactants Market 2019-2023 | 7% CAGR Projection Over the Next Five Years | Technavio

11/11/2019 | 10:31am EST

The silicone surfactants market size is expected to post a CAGR of close to 7% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191111005373/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global silicone surfactants market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global silicone surfactants market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The increasing demand for polyurethane foam is one of the major reasons for the silicone surfactants market growth. Polyurethane foam is increasingly being used in several end-user industries such as construction, textiles, automotive, paints and coatings, furniture, and packaging. Silicone surfactants are used in the production of polyurethane foams, owing to their emulsifying properties and excellent foaming and dispersing abilities. Silicone surfactants are used to stabilize the foam cells in the flexible polyurethane foaming process. The increasing usage of polyurethane foams as insulating and sealing materials is driving its demand in the construction industry, subsequently driving the demand for silicone surfactants.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30641

As per Technavio, the growing demand from niche applications will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Silicone Surfactants Market: Growing Demand from Niche Applications

The growing use of silicone surfactants in applications such as agriculture, paints, and coatings is expected to drive the silicone surfactants market growth during the forecast period. Silicone surfactants are used to enhance the spread ability of formulations when they are applied in agricultural chemicals. Silicone surfactants exhibit excellent efficacy when they are applied to a substrate, due to which they are extensively used in herbicidal formulations and ready-to-use agricultural products.

“Apart from the growing demand from niche applications, other factors such as the increasing production of silicones, and increasing stringency of environmental regulations for conventional surfactants will have a significant impact on the growth of the silicone surfactants market value during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Silicone Surfactants Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the silicone surfactants market by end-users (personal care, construction, textile, and others) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The APAC region held the largest share of the market in 2019, followed by the Americas and EMEA, respectively. The growth of the silicone surfactants market share in APAC can be attributed to several factors such as the rapidly growing construction industry in countries such as China, Japan, India, and Indonesia and the high demand for silicone surfactants from the personal care, textiles, and paints and coatings industries.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
