Global Silyl Modified Polymer Market 2019-2023 | Rising Popularity of Lightweight Materials to Promote Growth | Technavio

The global silyl modified polymer market is expected to post a CAGR of
over 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest
market research report by Technavio.
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the benefits of the
silyl modified polymers in making high-performance sealants and
adhesives. Adhesives are used to bind two different items together. They
have replaced rivets, welded parts, and other mechanical parts in
various equipment. Sealants are pliable, soft materials that change
their state as soon as they are applied. These compounds are employed in
places wherein noise, air, liquid, and dust need to be eliminated.
Sealants have lower strength than adhesives but are stronger than
putties and caulks.
This market research report on the global
silyl modified polymer market 2019-2023 also provides an
analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market
outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging
trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact
the market and contribute to its growth or decline.
In this report, Technavio highlights the rising popularity of
lightweight materials as one of the key emerging trends in the global
silyl modified polymer market:
Global silyl modified polymer market: Rising
popularity of lightweight materials
Silyl modified polymer-based adhesives and sealants prove to be an
essential part in the automotive and transportation industries. This is
because they help in reducing the weight of the vehicles. Silyl modified
polymers-based adhesives are primarily used to manufacture different
exterior and interior parts of automobiles due to their lightweight,
excellent durability, and high efficiency.
“In the transportation industries, Silyl modified polymers are
extensively used as lightweight and sturdy binder and sealing materials.
The mass of the vehicle is directly proportional to the amount of energy
required to move it. The efficiency and performance of the vehicle
depends on its weight. The use of lightweight materials instead of heavy
materials reduces the weight of the vehicle, thereby improving its fuel
efficiency. Thus, over the forecast period, the rise in popularity of
lightweight vehicles is expected to influence the growth of the global
silyl modified polymer market,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.
Global silyl modified polymer market:
Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global silyl modified polymer
market by end-user (building and construction, automotive, and general
industries) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The building and construction segment held the largest market share in
2018, accounting for nearly 39% of the market. This end-user segment is
expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.
APAC led the market in 2018 with a market share of nearly 42%. This
region is expected to dominate the market through 2023.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
