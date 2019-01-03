Global Sinter Plant Market 2018-2022| Improvement in Sinter Technology to Boost Demand| Technavio

Technavio
analysts forecast the global sinter plant market to grow at a CAGR of
close to 4% during the forecast period, according to their latest market
research report.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190102005688/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global sinter plant market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The improving share of coastal areas in global steel production is one
of the major trends being witnessed in the global
sinter plant market 2018-2022. With the growing concerns of
inland pollution, the steel mills are shifting from inland to coastal
areas. This can be attributed to the high wind speeds encountered in
coastal areas that can diffuse emission from a steel plant quicker than
low wind speeds encountered in inland areas. For instance, Jiangsu and
Hebei provinces are encouraging steel producers to move to coastal areas
in order to decrease smog during winters in and around Shanghai and
Beijing. Coastal sites can also reduce the cost of logistics as they
facilitate material handling.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to
the growth of the global sinter plant market is the improvement in
sinter technology:
Global sinter plant market: Improvement in
sinter technology
Blast furnace accounts for most of the energy consumed by an integrated
steel plant. Technological advancements in sinter technology help in
producing sinter with better qualities, which eventually minimizes
energy consumption in a blast furnace. For instance, vendors in the
market started offering sinter plant that can provide sinter material
that has high permeability and homogeneity. This enhances the efficiency
of heat transferred between sinter or burden material and hot gases.
Such advances in technology are expected to positively impact the growth
of the global sinter plant market during the forecast period.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio, “The electricity
conversion factors of power plants have improved significantly owing to
the latest power generation technologies. This, coupled with the
enhanced efficiency of consumer devices and a large increase in power
generation, has led to most of the steel producing countries having
surplus electric power. The adequate availability of electricity and
improved power supply infrastructure is fueling the growth of the
market.”
Global sinter plant market: Segmentation
analysis
The global sinter plant market research report provides market
segmentation by product (material handling, mixing, and granulation
system, sinter machine, waste gas recirculation system, and sinter
cooler and screening system), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and
APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors
influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and
industry-specific challenges.
The APAC region held the largest share of the market in 2017, followed
by EMEA and the Americas respectively. The APAC region will continue to
dominate the global market with the highest incremental growth during
the forecast period.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190102005688/en/