Global Sleepwear and Loungewear Market 2019-2023| Innovation and Portfolio extension of Sleep and Loungewear Products to Boost Demand| Technavio

Technavio
analysts forecast the global sleepwear and loungewear market to grow at
a CAGR close to 9% during the forecast period, according to their latest
market research report.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190106005092/en/
Technavio analysts forecast the global sleepwear and loungewear market to grow at a CAGR close to 9% by 2023. (Photo: Business Wire)
Increase in availability of luxury sleepwear and loungewear products is
one of the major trends being witnessed in the global
sleepwear and loungewear market 2019-2023. Many vendors are
entering the luxury segment to offer premium products to high-end
customers. Many new entrants are also entering the market by offering
luxury sleepwear and loungewear. For instance, Sleepy Jones, which
offers luxury sleepwear and loungewear, entered the market in 2013.
Moreover, the rise in middle-class consumers along with growing demand
for branded products will help the vendors venture into the luxury
category. During the forecast period, many existing sleepwear and
loungewear vendors are likely to enter the luxury segment, which in turn
is expected to boost the overall growth of the market.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to
the growth of the global sleepwear and loungewear market is the
innovation and portfolio extension of sleep and loungewear products:
Global sleepwear and loungewear market:
Innovation and portfolio extension of sleep and loungewear products
Innovation in product design, product offerings, and new categories are
the key factors driving the market. For instance, Lunya (a US-based
luxury sleepwear company) offers innovative products, which include
cool, washable silk, and Pima cotton collections. The company focuses on
fabric innovation. The Pima cotton sleepwear products are designed with
Trans Dry and XT2 fibers that dry up to three times faster than regular
cotton. Some of the Pima cotton products include Pima long cardigans,
robes, Pima rompers, and others. The price of these prima cotton
products is more than $100. Another vendor, Under Armour, also offers
athlete recovery sleepwear. The soft, bioceramic print on the inside of
the athlete recovery sleepwear absorbs the natural heat and reflects far
infrared back to the skin, which helps people sleep better. Some athlete
recovery sleepwear products offered by Under Armour include women's long
sleeve, women's pant, and others. Therefore, product innovation serves
as a price driver for the market as it boosts revenue.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on apparel and
textile, “Currently, the demand for visually-appealing sleep and
loungewear is driving the market. Most people, especially women, are
particular about their outfits. Although sleepwear and loungewear are
worn inside the house, the preference for visually-appealing products
with better features is high. The availability of sleepwear and
loungewear products that cater to different requirements, therefore,
attracts customers. During the forecast period, many vendors are
expected to launch new sleepwear and loungewear in diverse colors and
styles.”
Global sleepwear and loungewear market:
Segmentation analysis
The global sleepwear and loungewear market research report provides
market segmentation by distribution channel (online and offline), by
product (sleepwear and loungewear) and by region (the Americas, EMEA,
and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors
influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and
industry-specific challenges.
The APAC region held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting
for over 37% share, followed by the EMEA and Americas respectively. Many
competitors in the region have introduced low-priced brands to attract
price-conscious consumers. The working women population base has
increased. As a result, women are spending more on premium apparel
including sleep and loungewear. The growing e-commerce market along with
the expansion of stores by vendors is also expected to contribute to the
growth of the market in the region.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190106005092/en/