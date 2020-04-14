Global Smart Air Purifier Market 2019-2023 | Respiratory Problems Due to the Increasing Air Pollution to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the smart air purifier market and it is poised to grow by USD 4.71 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 14% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Air Purifier Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Dyson, Honeywell International Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., LG Electronics, and Unilever, are some of the major market participants. Although the respiratory problems due to the increasing air pollution will offer immense growth opportunities, high price and low awareness of smart air purifiers in developing countries will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Respiratory problems due to the increasing air pollution has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, high price and low awareness of smart air purifiers in developing countries might hamper market growth.
Smart Air Purifier Market 2019-2023 : Segmentation
Smart air purifier market is segmented as below:
-
Product
-
Dust Collectors
-
Fume and Smoke Collectors
-
Technology
-
HEPA
-
Activated Carbon
-
Others
-
Geographic Landscape
-
APAC
-
Europe
-
MEA
-
North America
-
South America
Smart Air Purifier Market 2019-2023 : Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our smart air purifier market report covers the following areas:
-
Smart Air Purifier Market Size
-
Smart Air Purifier Market Trends
-
Smart Air Purifier Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies increasing adoption in healthcare facilities as one of the prime reasons driving the smart air purifier market growth during the next few years.
Smart Air Purifier Market 2019-2023 : Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the smart air purifier market, including some of the vendors such as Dyson, Honeywell International Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., LG Electronics, and Unilever. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the smart air purifier market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Smart Air Purifier Market 2019-2023 : Key Highlights
-
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
-
Detailed information on factors that will assist smart air purifier market growth during the next five years
-
Estimation of the smart air purifier market size and its contribution to the parent market
-
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
-
The growth of the smart air purifier market
-
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
-
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart air purifier market vendors
Table Of Contents :
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
-
2.1 Preface
-
2.2 Preface
-
2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
-
Market definition
-
Market sizing 2018
-
Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
-
Bargaining power of buyers
-
Bargaining power of suppliers
-
Threat of new entrants
-
Threat of substitutes
-
Threat of rivalry
-
Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
-
Market segmentation by product
-
Comparison by product
-
Dust collectors - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Fume and smoke collectors - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY
-
Market segmentation by technology
-
Comparison by technology
-
HEPA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Activated carbon - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Market opportunity by technology
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
-
Geographic segmentation
-
Geographic comparison
-
APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Key leading countries
-
Market opportunity
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
-
Market drivers
-
Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
-
Increasing adoption in healthcare facilities
-
Increasing focus on product enhancement by vendors
-
Availability of smart air purifiers through online retailers
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
-
Overview
-
Landscape disruption
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Dyson
-
Honeywell International Inc.
-
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
-
LG Electronics
-
Unilever
PART 14: APPENDIX
-
Research methodology
-
List of abbreviations
