Global Smart Card IC Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities with Infineon Technologies AG and NXP Semiconductors NV | Technavio

The market is driven by the growing demand for contactless smart cards. In addition, the integration of smart cards with blockchain is anticipated to boost the growth of the smart card IC market.

Contactless smart cards are used in several applications such as cashless vending, e-passports, and to make payments in public transport. In addition, the benefits offered by contactless cards such as speed, ease of use, and versatility have increased their adoption among consumers. Many enterprises are also offering contactless smart cards to their consumers. Thus, the growing adoption of contactless smart cards will increase the demand for smart card ICs during the forecast period.

Major Five Smart Card IC Companies:

Infineon Technologies AG

Infineon Technologies AG owns and operates its business across various segments such as automotive, industrial power control, power management and multimarket, digital security solutions, and other operating segments. The company offers a wide range of security solutions, contactless technology, and embedded control for smart cards under the category Security & smart card solutions.

NXP Semiconductors NV

NXP Semiconductors NV owns and operates its business across various segments such as high performance mixed signal, and corporate and others. Mindstreem contactless smart card ICs and Secure smart card controllers are some of the popular products offered by the company.

ON Semiconductor Corp.

ON Semiconductor Corp. owns and operates its business across segments such as Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The company offers a single smart card interface IC, which is compatible with EMV standards as well as with standards specifying conditional access in set-top-box (STB), including NDS. Some of the ICs offered by the company include NCN8024 and NCN8025/NCN8025A (compact IC).

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. owns and operates its business across various segments such as Consumer Electronics, IT & Mobile communications, Device Solutions, and Harman. The company offers a wide range of smart card ICs. Some of the popular products offered by the company include S3CT9AC, S3CT9KC, S3FS9F3, S3CT9KW, S3CT9P3, S3D350A, S3FT9FA, and S3FS9F4.

STMicroelectronics NV

STMicroelectronics NV owns and operates its business across segments such as Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group; and Others. The company provides a wide range of contact, dual interface, and contactless ST23 and ST31 secure microcontrollers to support SDA or DDA as well as emerging wearable applications.

Smart Card IC Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 - 2023)

Telecommunication

Financial

Government

Transportation

Others

Smart Card IC Microprocessor Architecture Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 - 2023)

16-bit

32-bit

Smart Card IC Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 - 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

